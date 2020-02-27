Our favorite reusable grocery bags to buy in 2020

Anthropologie

Did you know that the average American family takes home 1,500 plastic grocery bags per year? Even if you reuse these around the house, chances are you don't need quite that many, which is why we're here to bring you our list of best reusable grocery bags that are eco-friendly and fashionable. Each of these can take the place of around 700 plastic bags over its lifespan.

Sure, some of these reusable totes are a bit bland, but there are also amazingly cute ones to be found -- if you know where to look. If you want to feel good about ditching plastic bags and make a style statement, check out these adorable reusable grocery bags that you'll never want to leave the house without.

Baggu There's so much to love about Baggu reusable grocery bags. They can hold up to 30 pounds. They fold into a nice, compact square to stash in your purse. They're made from 40% recycled nylon. They're machine washable. Oh, and they come in a wide variety of pretty colors and prints (many of which you can also buy on Amazon). The Sailor Stripe pattern is particularly cute (in our opinion), but no matter your style, you're sure to find an option you like.

Anthropologie Channel your inner Parisian with this très adorable French-style market bag. It comes in four bright, happy colors and is ideal for carrying around your haul from the farmers market. The reusable grocery bag is actually made in France, and you can toss it in the washing machine should it ever get dirty. It's the ultimate chic accessory for Francophiles.

Amazon Bringing home the bacon -- and the Beggin' Strips? Haul all your groceries back in this charming puppy-printed tote bag that lets everyone know you're Team Dog. It has a zippered pocket inside and is water- (and therefore slobber-) resistant, so it's also great for bringing your actual four-legged friend's accessories along to the park or the beach for an afternoon.

The Little Market If you're looking for a sturdier reusable grocery bag, this tote is not only cute and functional, but it supports a good cause as well. Each of these bags supports Corr Jute, an organization that supports women in rural areas of Bangladesh. The jute bag comes in two sizes, and there are lots of variations with a wide variety of sayings printed on the outside. Plus, we love that the interior is laminated to make it water-resistant.

Vera Bradley Love Vera Bradley? Then you'll be tickled pink by this colorful set of reusable grocery bags made by the popular brand. The spacious 19-by-14-inch bag is perfect for shopping, but there's also a smaller tote for CVS runs, a bottle tote and a mini tote that makes a lovely gift bag. The exteriors feature a stunning array of colorful flowers that's sure to earn you compliments as you shop.

Madewell This small canvas bag is perfect for quick trips to the store or even to use as a beach bag. The simple design is just the right size for tucking under your arm, and it features a bold graphic that reads "Bien Fait" -- a French phrase that means "well done." While lightweight, this tote is sturdy enough to carry around your groceries, and it will provide the positive vibes you need on even the gloomiest days.

Nordstrom It's a bag. Wait, no, it's a backpack. Actually, it's both! Notabag wins the award for most versatile reusable grocery bag, thanks to its pull-through straps that let you easily change it from a backpack to a tote bag. This bag comes in a number of bright, bold colors, and it can even fold up into its own pocket for easy storage. It's pretty ingenious, if you ask us, and the design is ideal for anyone who commutes.

Food52 For those who love to be organized, this sturdy canvas bag with vegan leather straps sports six pockets of various shapes and sizes so you can put everything in its place, from eggs to milk (and wine bottles); there's even "a little seatbelt" for securing a bunch of farmers market flowers to the outside of the bag where they'll stay safe and won't drip water on your other purchases. Oh, and there's an attached key ring so you don't have to fish for them when you get your haul home.

Envirosax You won't believe how strong this adorable reusable grocery bag is! Envirosax can hold up to 44 pounds of your must-have goodies, and when they're not in use, they roll up into a compact form that's easy to stash in a purse or glove compartment. This pretty lavender-and-cream design caught our eye, but there are dozens of other colors and patterns to choose from as well.

Amazon It would be impossible to pick just one of these fruity tote bags, so it's a good thing they come in a set of four. The lightweight polyester bags feature watermelon, lemon, avocado and pineapple patterns, and each one comes with a matching, attached carrying case so you can fold it up and tuck it away. Not only are these reusable grocery bags extremely chic, but they're also affordable, to boot. Win-win.

This story was written by Camryn Rabideau for Chowhound.