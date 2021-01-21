Otter can now transcribe your Google Meet chats in real time

Otter

Transcription service Otter has launched a Chrome extension that will allow groups of coworkers to keep automatic notes on meetings through Google Chat. Otter already offers a similar service for Zoom.

Although Google Chat already has a live captioning feature, Otter's big draw is its editable transcript, which the whole team can access and alter during and after the meeting -- making it a more flexible collaborative tool.

This new feature will likely prove useful for improving accessibility as workforces continue to adapt to the challenges of remote work -- and it could make conducting meetings easier as interruptions at home (like a sick child or hungry pet) force various participants to step away from their screens.