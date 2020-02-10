Oscars 2020 memes: Bong Joon-ho loves his Oscar and Billie Eilish looks horrified

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ever since memes became a thing, awards shows have produced some of the best ones out there. (Meryl Streep shouting through cupped hands at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards still has so many uses.) Sunday's Academy Awards were no exception. From singer Billie Eilish to director Bong Joon-ho, snippets of the stars found their way onto social media and made a splash.

Billie Eilish

Presenters Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig broke into a little musical medley while presenting the award for best costume design, and for some reason, cameras cut to young singer Billie Eilish in the audience. The expression on Eilish's face quickly caught viewers' attention.

Billie Eilish reacts to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's impromptu musical medley #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5qe8MGMGcA — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

Wrote one Twitter user, "Billie Eilish's reaction to this bit turned me into a boomer filming a Facebook rant in my car."

Said another, "It's OK Billie Eilish, I *also* didn't like that bit."

Billie Eilish’s reaction to this bit turned me into a boomer filming a Facebook rant in my car — angelina christina (@whyangelinawhy) February 10, 2020

It's ok Billie Eilish, I *also* didn't like that bit pic.twitter.com/xHC2MQijcb — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) February 10, 2020

It was the most meaningful look in the world.. Thank you for being an interpreter for our feelings Billie 😂😂😂😂😂😂#Oscars pic.twitter.com/E2cblgfsko — Lil (@thel1l1th) February 10, 2020

Nobody:

Billie Eilish at the #Oscars during that one bit: pic.twitter.com/RqezGvOHUl — Jimmy (@JammyJickson) February 10, 2020

People soon found other ways to incorporate Eilish's expression into their own lives.

Me remembering tomorrow is Monday https://t.co/kjBC9Qoz9a — Emma Korynta (@emmalikesnews) February 10, 2020

me when someone says something mean about Timothée Chalamet https://t.co/Vza5tFDrTh — Natalie Sportelli (@N_Sportelli) February 10, 2020

“would you like pineapple on that?” https://t.co/LoDYL0JJN8 — Zachary Jacobson (@JacobsonAZach) February 10, 2020

when you realize how many more months of primaries there are https://t.co/DTsDI91zi0 — Samuel Roods (@SamuelCRoods) February 10, 2020

But some felt Rudolph and Wiig were hilarious. "Billie clearly never saw The Sweeney Sisters on SNL, which is such a shame ... Her loss because Maya and Kristen are everything!"

Billie clearly never saw “The Sweeney Sisters” on #SNL, which is such a shame... 🤷🏽‍♀️ #HerLoss because Maya and Kristen are everything!!! #Oscars https://t.co/PrPfQhOVvl — Dr. Goddess preppin for #AfroRoma PIT reading 2/13 (@drgoddess) February 10, 2020

And others were quick to defend the teenage singer for just getting caught with an odd look on her face. "People better not try to cancel Billie for her reaction," wrote one Twitter user. "The internet is full of judgmental people who will misinterpret EVERYTHING!"

people better not try to cancel billie for her reaction. the internet is full of judgmental people who will misinterpret EVERYTHING! #oscars pic.twitter.com/LLFSh3pMZ3 — alexa (@ILOMIL0S) February 10, 2020

Martin Scorsese and Eminem

Rapper Eminem thrilled fans with his performance of "Lose Yourself," which won the Oscar for best original song for its appearance in the 2002 film 8 Mile. But not everyone was tuned in. Cameras caught legendary director Martin Scorsese seeming to sleep during Eminem's song.

"Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year's best short film winner," said writer Eric Vespe.

Said another Twitter user, "Why is Eminem performing?? What is the connection? Is it just to give us reaction shots of Scorsese reconsidering the life choices he's made that led him here?"

Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year’s best short film winner. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) February 10, 2020

why is eminem performing?? what is the connection. is it just to give us reaction shots of Scorsese reconsidering the life choices he’s made that led him here — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) February 10, 2020

Bong Joon-ho

Another Oscar moment came earlier in the night when director Bong Joon-ho won the award for best original screenplay for his film Parasite. The cameras captured the director gazing at his award with sheer delight, and fans loved it.

"Bong Joon-ho admiring his Oscar is a vibe," one Twitter user wrote.

Said another, "I want someone to look at me like Bong Joon-ho looks at his Oscar."

Bong Joon-ho admiring his Oscar is a vibe #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dKTLvM6Xqf — yosub wyd (@yosub) February 10, 2020

i want someone to look at me like bong joon-ho looks at his oscar pic.twitter.com/zlHzxrJP2z — clemmie (@cIemmie) February 10, 2020

Ladies... if he don’t look at you like Bong Joon-Ho looks at his #Oscar ... he ain’t the right dood. #Oscars #Oscars2020



pic.twitter.com/tCMRruH30u — Jack Tripper (@meduk8d) February 10, 2020

Timothée Chalamet

Oscar outfits always get social buzz, but usually, it's an exotic gown or two getting the attention. (And Natalie Portman's embroidered cape did make headlines.)

But also on Sunday, Timothée Chalamet hit it big for his shiny blue coat and pants that some thought made him look like like he'd just gotten off work at an auto shop or service station. "Congrats Timothée Chalamet for his promotion to gas station manager," snarked the Twitter account for The Ringer.

Congrats Timothée Chalamet for his promotion to gas station manager #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7pvdyYhXSb — The Ringer (@ringer) February 10, 2020

Oh, okay, I can stop wondering why the morose kid who works at the Texaco station is on a red carpet — mparsons (@roseburgian) February 10, 2020

the way timothee chalamet abolished the class line by dressing like a gym teacher — hazal (@jjomarx) February 10, 2020

Julia Butters and her turkey sandwich

Even before the awards began, young actress Julia Butters, who appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earned buzz for being prepared. Butters showed photographers she came with a turkey sandwich in her shiny pink purse. The LA Times reported that Butters brought a snack because "I don't like some of the food here."

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

Plenty of Twitter users cheered her on, including meat maker Oscar Mayer, whose official Twitter account wrote "you gotta do what you gotta do."

You gotta do what you gotta do — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) February 10, 2020

But there’s pizza and Mac and cheese! Smart to have a backup though. — MB (@Sugarcubedog) February 9, 2020

Well, duh. Whatda you think purses are for? Seriously, who among us hasn’t smuggled food into a movie theater by hiding it in our purse??? — Cary (@Cary_wh) February 10, 2020

Originally published Feb. 9.