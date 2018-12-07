Oscars 2019: Kevin Hart steps down from hosting awards show

NBC

Kevin Hart is out as host of the 2019 Oscars, the comedian tweeted late Thursday.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscars ... this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists," Hart wrote.

The actor is stepping down after remarks made on social media resurfaced and were called insensitive. These include a 2011 tweet in which the actor said he wouldn't let his son play with his daughter's doll house and would tell him to "stop, that's gay," CNET sister site CBS News reports. In his 2010 standup special, the site reports, Hart said "one of my biggest fears" is that his son would end up being gay.

"I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past," Hart tweeted.

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Hart also posted an Instagram video Thursday in which he says the Academy asked him to either apologize for his earlier remarks or step down. Ultimately he appears to be doing both of those things.

"I'm sorry that I hurt people," he also tweeted Thursday night. "I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart."

Neither Hart nor the Academy immediately responded to a request for comment.