Power Rangers exclusive Comic-Con 2019 bundle stars Red Ranger Jason

Jason Lee Scott fans, your Mighty Morphin Power Rangers bundle featuring both of the character's Ranger suits is coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

The Power Rangers Lightning Collection two-pack will feature 6-inch depictions of Jason as both the original Red Ranger from 1993 and the Gold Ranger from 1996's Power Rangers Zeo. The figures will be exclusive to July's San Diego Comic-Con event, costing $50 (about £39, AU$72) and will be available on the Hasbro Pulse website after the convention.

Both versions of Jason, played on the show by actor Austin St. John, will have swappable heads for both helmet and non-helmet looks, along with a set of accessories that include the Power Axe, Power Bow, Power Blades, Power Lance and Power Sword. These can all come together to make a Power Blaster.

This version of the Red Ranger will also include the shield that's most famously known as being part of Green Ranger Tommy Oliver's costume. The two shared the shield during the Power Rangers season 1 episode titled Gung Ho.

The line featuring Jason comes amid rumors that St. John could be making his first return to the Power Rangers TV show since a guest appearance in 2002's Forever Red episode of Power Rangers Wild Force. According to That Hashtag Show, the actor may return for a team-up episode in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, which is currently airing on Nickelodeon.

Hasbro's Lightning Collection debuted last August featuring photorealistic depictions of the characters similar to the toymaker's Star Wars: The Black Series line. At Toy Fair 2019, this line expanded to include characters like Mighty Morphin villain Lord Zedd and Rangers from the Dino Charge and S.P.D. series.

Has it been awhile since you've checked in on the Power Rangers? We have article explaining every single Power Rangers TV show ever, just in case you're wondering what the show's been up to for the last two decades.

