Oprah's Meghan and Harry interview boasts a Brady Bunch connection

Mike and Carol Brady would be proud. Sunday's much-buzzed-about Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has a surprising connection to, of all things, The Brady Bunch. The wicker and acacia outdoor chairs used by Winfrey and the royals are from Christopher Knight Brands. And if you recognize the name Christopher Knight, it may be from days spent lolling on shag carpeting watching Knight portray middle-kid Peter Brady on 1960s-1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch.

But you'll have to bribe Knight with some pork chops and applesauce (sorry, show reference), because the chairs sold out immediately.

"I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit-down in recent history," Knight wrote on the company's Instagram and Facebook pages. "It would appear Meghan and Prince Harry got 'Knighted' in a way never anticipated."

Knight added that he isn't himself the designer of the Burchett Outdoor Club Chairs, which sell for $554 a pair, and are now unsurprisingly out of stock. Those who want to sit where the royals sat can sign up at Overstock.com to receive an email when the chairs are available.

The chairs likely didn't belong to Winfrey or Meghan and Harry, however. The interview was filmed at a house belonging to a neighbor in Montecito, California, Winfrey said in the interview. (Winfrey BFF Gayle King said on CBS This Morning that it's not her house.)