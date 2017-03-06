Oops! Google accidentally spreads fake news and conspiracies

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Don't believe everything you read on the internet.

Google acknowledged on Monday reports that it inadvertently allowed false information to spread over the weekend.

"Unfortunately, there are instances when we feature a site with inappropriate or misleading content," a Google spokeswoman said in a statement.

On Sunday, chatter about the tech giant spreading inaccurate information and conspiracy theories through a search function called "Featured Snippets" bubbled up on social media, highlighted by people like BBC reporter Rory Cellan-Jones.

You may have seen the Featured Snippets displayed in a box at the top of Google search results or heard them parroted by your Google Home device when you input a query.

Over the weekend, Featured Snippets was giving a rather funky answer to the question: "is (President) Obama planning a coup?"

"According to details exposed in Western Centre for Journalism's exclusive video, not only could Obama be in bed with the communist Chinese, but Obama may in fact be planning a communist coup d'état at the end of his term in 2016," Google would reply.

The spread of false information -- aka fake news -- is attracting a lot of heat right now, but it's actually a problem as old as the internet itself. Still, it was the 2016 US presidential campaign that transformed it into a hot-button topic, with claims that fake news reports affected the election. At the center of the storm was Facebook, a network where people can easily share fake news. The company has since promised to crack down on the problem.

But it's not just Facebook. In this specific instance, Google fixed the problem as soon as it was alerted to the result. But people already have and are actively trying to find other examples. If you do happen across what you believe to be a Featured Snippet containing false information, you can click on the feedback link directly underneath to flag the problem to Google.

Spreading fake news is not Google's intention -- the company has tried to crack down on it. Last month, it teamed up with Facebook to combat the problem in France and Germany, both of which face upcoming elections.

So what went wrong? According to Google, the Featured Snippets rely on algorithms to automatically provide a match to a search query, pulling in text from third-party sites. Most of the time this provides users with a helpful summary or answer to their question. But the algorithm doesn't always discriminate between reputable and disreputable sources.

"When we are alerted to a Featured Snippet that violates our policies, we work quickly to remove them, which we have done in this instance. We apologize for any offense this may have caused," Google said.