OnlyFans backtracks on plans to ban porn

Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

OnlyFans has dropped plans to ban pornographic content from its subscription service, which had caused outrage and upset in the adult creator community. The company has now secured the assurances its needs to continue paying creators who make sexually explicit content, the company said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The ban on sexually explicit was first announced last week and was supposed to come into force in October. It was reportedly being introduced due to pressure from banks that made it difficult for the company to pay its creators. By going public with the issue, it seems to have resolved the issues that were forcing it to implement the ban.

"Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," the company said on Twitter. "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

OnlyFans said it would follow up with more official communication on the matter with creators.