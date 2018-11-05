Online telethon seeks pledges of Election Day votes, not money

When We All Vote

Dozens of entertainers and social-media influencers will be taking part in an election-themed telethon that will be live-streamed Monday evening.

Like other telethons, the Telethon for America is seeking pledges, but not of money. Instead, celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Jane Fonda, Charlize Theron, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others, will be joining a nonpartisan initiative to take pledges to increase voter turnout for the midterm elections on Tuesday.

"The Telethon For America flips the traditional telethon on its head," comedian Ben Gleib, who created and is executive producer of the event, said in a statement.

"Young Americans are more motivated than ever before and the Telethon for America is working to build on that momentum to make sure an even higher percentage of young people get out and vote," he said.

The telethon, backed by former First Lady Michelle Obama's nonpartisan campaign When We All Vote, will stream live on YouTube, Facebook Live and Comedy Central Online from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific.

Other celebrities who have committed to appearing include Judd Apatow, Lil Rel, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, Ashley Benson, Adam Devine, Ben Gleib, Whitney Cummings, Russell Peters, Jeff Ross, Sara Foster, Sophia Bush, Tom Arnold, Aisha Taylor, Minnie Driver, Erik Griffin, Debra Messing, Jackie Tohn, Connie Britton, Wyatt Cenac, YouTube Star Olga Kay, Natasha Leggero, Tone Bell, Iliza Shlesinger, Rory Scovel, Mary McCormack, house DJ Samantha Ronson, Brad WIlliams, Zoe Lister-Jones, Jade Tailor, Milana Vayntrub and Quddus, among others.