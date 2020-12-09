The best online meat deals for your holiday feast: ButcherBox, Rastelli's and more

Deal Savings Price







While many of us are combing over the latest kitchen gadgets, appliances and cookware looking for the perfect gift for a foodie this year, there are some serious online deals on quality meat delivery to consider. Preholiday savings abound, but it's not limited to discounts on gorgeous enameled cast iron and Instant Pots. Hey, you're going to need something to cook in your fancy new cookware after all. Our favorite meat delivery companies and online butchers are vying for your holiday bucks with big savings and sales on quality meat bundles and most will ship in time for Christmas.

These major meat deals include sales on Wagyu beef, Kurobuta pork, holiday roasts, rich burgers, steaks, chicken, sausages and even when you sign up for ButcherBox right now. The timing couldn't be better since we're rolling into high season for hosting and gifting, all while trying to make fewer trips to the store, for obvious safety reasons. A deeply discounted box of quality steaks, roasts, ground meats, chicken or sausage makes the perfect (and not-so-obvious) gift for a foodie on your list. They'll be doubly grateful not to have to fight crowds at the market for some premium cuts of beef, pork or fresh fish.

Porter Road

From old-guard meat purveyors such as and to newer players on the scene like and , check out the best holiday deals on meat and meat delivery.

Note: Be sure to check shipping information with each vendor to ensure delivery on or before your desired date.

Mike Kemp/Getty Images The deal: This meat delivery subscription service is so popular it went on backorder for several months earlier this year. ButcherBox is back in stock and it just brought back its popular free bacon for life promotion. When you sign up now, you'll receive a package of premium bacon in every single package for the life of your membership. About ButcherBox: A subscription service offering three main types of meat, with an emphasis on 100% grass-fed and grass-finished, pasture-raised beef, which is said to be healthier and more environmentally friendly. It also offers heritage-breed pork from pigs, free-range, organic chicken that's humanely raised, with no antibiotics or added hormones. Quality and conscious meat is the big claim here.

Crowd Cow The deal: Crowd Cow is throwing a 20% discount on a selection of fresh poultry, fish, beef, sausages and more. My pick goes is the Care Package which includes a 16-ounce ribeye, 8-ounce filet, 12-ounce NY strip, one pound of wild shrimp, two chicken breasts, two chicken thighs and a package of bacon for just $80. I don't care how you slice it, that's a great deal for a big haul of meat, and makes an excellent gift to send from afar. Sort through the deals to build your holiday meat dream delivery and check back often as new deals are added daily. About Crowd Cow: Crowd Cow aims to "create an alternative to the current meat commodity system" by connecting consumers to a carefully curated selection of small farms and independent ranches around the world. The offerings range from grass-fed beef and both Japanese and American Wagyu to pork, chicken and American-raised lamb. There's even a selection of sustainable seafood for anyone craving surf and turf. You have the option to search by the specific cut, type of meat or even by the farm.

Omaha Steaks The deal: Omaha Steaks has deals on select meat packages like the Butcher's Best Bundle (38 total items) marked down 50% to just $160. Perfect to stock the freezer or gift a meat eater on your list. Also, when you spend $159 or more, you'll get eight free Omaha Steaks burgers and free shipping. About Omaha Steaks: One of the OGs in meat delivery, Omaha Steaks has been in the business for as long as we can remember. It has a preference for grass-fed beef, though grain-fed is offered. Omaha doesn't advertise organic meat like others or provide much information about how the animals are raised, but with a nearly "100-year-old tradition of premium, aged and hand-trimmed beef and satisfaction guarantee," it's got plenty to brag about.

D'artagnan The deal: This high-end online butcher is offering different deals every day for 12 days, such as 25% off high-end Wagyu burgers, chicken, veal, free shipping and more. The deals change daily so check back often. About D'Artagnan: D'Artagnan has been providing quality meats to restaurants and home cooks for more than 30 years. It has a wide selection of rare and classic butcher cuts, charcuterie, poultry and pantry items. If you're looking for a showstopper rack of lamb ribs or hard-to-find cut of beef, D'Artagnan is a good bet. It also offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with every purchase.

KC Cattle Co. The deal: Rastelli's is throwing in your choice of four salmon filets or two pounds of premium steak tips when you get your cart up over $150. About Rastelli's: Rastelli's started out as a small butcher shop in New Jersey serving its local community, but it's always put a premium on the best meat possible and is driven by a love of good food. Today it ships beef, poultry and seafood across the US from farms that produce responsibly raised meats free of antibiotics, steroids and hormones. And it sources wild-caught and sustainably raised seafood like Faroe Islands salmon.