People assume your dating profile is too good to be true

Angela Lang/CNET

As online dating becomes increasingly common, so is discontent around some of the less pleasant aspects of looking for love from your phone.

New data from the Pew Research Center, out Thursday, found that folks assume that when it comes to online dating, lots of daters are fibbing on their profiles. Of the survey's respondents, 71% said they think it's common for people to lie in order to be more appealing while using a dating platform.

For women 35 and younger, the experience of online dating can be fraught. For example, 60% of women respondents between 18 and 34 had trouble shaking someone -- they said someone they'd met on a platform persisted in contacting them, even after they'd expressed disinterest. Meanwhile, 57% said they'd gotten unsolicited messages or photos that were sexually explicit.

In spite of all that, Pew said that about 30% of adults in the US have used an online dating service or app, and 12% of US adults said they've either married or been in a committed relationship with a person they met online.

Pew's research updates previous data from 2016 that said 15% of American adults had used an online dating platform.