OnePlus Watch will be unveiled on March 23

OnePlus

OnePlus on Wednesday confirmed that its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series during an event on March 23. OnePlus didn't reveal many details about the smartwatch ahead of its launch, but said it will bring a "new element of convenience and seamless connectivity" between OnePlus devices and be offered at an "affordable price point."

OnePlus said a smartwatch has been the most-requested device from its community. In December, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the OnePlus Watch was coming.

On Wednesday, Lau shared a teaser for the OnePlus Watch on Twitter, saying "It's about time."

OnePlus is partnering with Scandinavian camera maker Hasselblad to improve the cameras on the OnePlus 9 phones that will also be announced on March 23. The event is set to start at 7 a.m PT/ 10 a.m. ET.

