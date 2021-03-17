Snyder Cut of Justice League Uber drivers reclassified New Oumuamua theory SSI, SSDI and third stimulus checks LastPass Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day

OnePlus Watch will be unveiled on March 23

The company's first smartwatch will make its debut alongside the OnePlus 9 series.

We're still waiting on full details for the smartwatch. 

OnePlus on Wednesday confirmed that its first smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch, will launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series during an event on March 23. OnePlus didn't reveal many details about the smartwatch ahead of its launch, but said it will bring a "new element of convenience and seamless connectivity" between OnePlus devices and be offered at an "affordable price point."

OnePlus said a smartwatch has been the most-requested device from its community. In December, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the OnePlus Watch was coming

On Wednesday, Lau shared a teaser for the OnePlus Watch on Twitter, saying "It's about time."

OnePlus is partnering with Scandinavian camera maker Hasselblad to improve the cameras on the OnePlus 9 phones that will also be announced on March 23. The event is set to start at 7 a.m PT/ 10 a.m. ET.

