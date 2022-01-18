Omicron spurs cancellations, delays: Grammys, Toy Fair New York and other events impacted

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

With COVID-19 cases surging in many places across the US, a growing number of event organizers are changing plans for the sake of health and safety. On Tuesday, the Grammys announced a new date after postponing the awards show originally scheduled for Jan. 31. The 64th Grammy Awards will now take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3.

At the start of January, as health officials worked through a backlog from over the holidays, the US reported more than a million new COVID cases in a single day, spurred by the omicron variant of COVID-19. Some available research suggests omicron may lead to less severe illness, though officials say it still could make a large number of people sick at once, which could overwhelm health care systems.

Earlier in January, several large tech companies, including T-Mobile and Meta, scaled back their plans for CES 2022. The Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for Jan. 20-30, also switched from an in-person to a virtual event due to COVID-19.

Here are some of the latest postponements and cancellations: