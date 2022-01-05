Omicron spurs cancellations, delays: Grammys, Sundance and other events impacted

Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images

The US reported more than a million COVID cases on Monday as the new omicron variant rages across the country following the holidays. As the number of people infected rises, more event organizers are changing plans for the sake of health safety.

Several large tech companies, including T-Mobile and Meta, said they'd be scaling back their plans for CES 2022, a major tech conference taking place this week in Las Vegas. The Grammys will move the date of its show from Jan. 31, the US Recording Academy said Wednesday. On the same day, the Sundance Film Festival said it'll change its event from in-person to virtual because of the increase in health risks.

Here are some of the latest postponements and cancellations: