Omicron spurs cancellations, delays: Grammys, Sundance and other events impacted

The US reported more than a million COVID cases on Monday as the new omicron variant rages across the country following the holidays. As the number of people infected rises, more event organizers are changing plans for the sake of health safety.
Several large tech companies, including T-Mobile and Meta, said they'd be scaling back their plans for CES 2022, a major tech conference taking place this week in Las Vegas. The Grammys will move the date of its show from Jan. 31, the US Recording Academy said Wednesday. On the same day, the Sundance Film Festival said it'll change its event from in-person to virtual because of the increase in health risks.
Here are some of the latest postponements and cancellations:
- Grammys The US Recording Academy postponed its Jan. 31 show at the Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, "after careful consideration and analysis." It has yet to provide a new date for the awards event.
- Sundance Film Festival The festival will transition to a virtual show. It's set for Jan. 20.
- RSA Out of an "abundance of caution" the RSA Conference is being moved from February to June 6-9.
- NHL The National Hockey League began its annual league-wide holiday break on Dec. 22, two days earlier than scheduled, amid a rise in positive COVID-19 cases among players. The change means five games scheduled for Dec. 23 have been postponed. In total, 50 games have been postponed this season, according to the NHL.
- Governors Awards The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the Governors Awards, which honor lifetime achievements within the film industry. The event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 15 in Hollywood. A new date hasn't been announced.