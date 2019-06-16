O.J. Simpson joins Twitter with the message 'Got a little getting even to do'

Getty Images

Just when you thought Twitter couldn't get more bizarre, football icon, actor and former murder suspect O.J. Simpson has joined Twitter. And he has an uneasy message for us.

"Hey Twitter world, this is yours truly. Coming soon to Twitter, you'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything," Simpson said in a selfie video posted on Friday night.

But the more ominous moment in the video was when Simpson added with a smile, "It should be a lot of fun. I've got a little getting even to do."

Simpson didn't elaborate was "getting even" actually meant, but those who know about his notorious murder case might find that comment a bit unsettling.

Simpson joined Twitter just two days after the 25th anniversary of the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial captured the attention of the world, especially when the famous NFL Hall of Fame member was tried and acquitted by a jury in 1995.

While Simpson's Twitter account has yet to be verified with a blue checkmark like other celebrities, his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told CNN that account does belong to Simpson.

"Mr. Simpson is the most positive person I've ever met," LaVergne told CNN on Saturday. "He's also very well informed on current events. He will not be negative. Nor will he comment on the LA thing. It will be one of the best accounts on Twitter to follow."

"The LA thing" that LaVergne is referring to is the June 12, 1994, murders of Nicole and Ron.

While Simpson avoided jail time for the 1994 murders, he was later convicted in Las Vegas for a 2007 robbery and kidnapping after he attempted to steal some of his sports memorabilia from a hotel. Simpson was released from prison in October 2017.

Time will tell what Simpson will reveal on his personal Twitter account, but it should prove to be interesting to say the least.