Oculus may cut the cord with $200 wireless VR headset

Gabrielle Lurie / AFP/Getty Images

If cables and mobile phones are cramping your virtual reality experience, Oculus might soon be able to set you free.

According to reporting from Bloomberg, Oculus has plans to release a $200 virtual reality headset in 2018 that doesn't require a phone or PC to run.

The device could be more powerful than the Samsung Gear VR, but lack positional tracking, which is what tells the device where the user is spatially, the report said.

In October 2016, CNET's Sean Hollister tried a wireless Oculus prototype that did include positional tracking.

"We don't have a product to unveil at this time, however we can confirm that we're making several significant technology investments in the standalone VR category," said an Oculus spokesperson via email. "This is in addition to our commitment to high-end VR products like Oculus Rift and mobile phone products like Gear VR."