Obama to outline new cybersecurity measures

CBS

President Barack Obama will propose next week new ways to boost online security and Internet access, according to reports.

In a lead-up to the State of the Union address on January 20, the president will announce ideas to increase privacy and identity protection, improve cybersecurity for both private companies and the government, and boost access to broadband Internet, a White House official told reporters Saturday, according to The New York Times.

Obama's announcements follow the massive hack of Sony Pictures late last year. The attackers crippled Sony's computer network and leaked unreleased films, inflammatory e-mails and financial documents. They also threatened violence against theaters that showed " The Interview," a comedy about bumbling journalists trying to assassinate North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un. The US government has pointed its finger at North Korea as the force behind the attack and has imposed sanctions against the country.

The announcements also follow a year of high-profile news stories about hacks of major retail chains in the US, including Home Depot, Target, Staples and others. Those attacks exposed various customer data, including, in some cases, numbers and verification codes for payment cards.

The president's travel next week will be used to highlight his plans for the Internet and include visiting the National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center in Arlington, Va., according to Reuters.