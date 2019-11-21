Obama says technology is 'splintering' society

Getty Images

As a former president of the United States, Barack Obama has stayed in a lot of presidential suites. While the rooms are beautiful and spacious, these suites also exemplify two things; that people don't need that much and that technology can overwhelm people. "Michelle once spent half an hour trying to figure out how to turn off an overhead light," he said. For Obama, however, this isn't just a funny anecdote, but a broader picture of the challenges in our society today.

"We're chasing after the wrong things," he said. A desire for higher status is fed in part by social media and technology, Obama said.

"My life isn't better being in a presidential suite," he said. "If I was in a Hampton Inn with a bed and a shower, that works just fine."

On Thursday morning, Obama sat down with Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff at the annual Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. Conference attendees lined up hours before the 10:30 a.m. PT talk to get a glimpse of the former president in the sprawling Moscone North conference hall.

Now playing: Watch this: Tim Cook shares memories of Steve Jobs

Security guards and conference workers cheered people heading into the hall. The audience clapped when the big screen showed a woman wearing "I miss Obama" socks. The mayors of San Francisco and Oakland, London Breed and Libby Schaaf, respectively, were in the audience.

For the speech, Salesforce handed out strict guidelines. No one in the audience was allowed to take any pictures or record any audio or video. But unlike Michelle Obama's talk at Dreamforce in 2017, attendees were allowed to tweet and write about Thursday's conversation.

Obama's presence at Dreamforce comes as the technology industry faces scrutiny and possible regulation for its business practices. During Obama's time as president, tech could almost do no wrong, but social media has been criticized over the past several years for its role in the spread of disinformation before and after the 2016 US presidential election. And the Justice Department has launched investigations into companies like Google and Facebook and has considered breaking them up.

Having "big disruptive" information technologies can sometimes be "dangerous," Obama said Thursday. "People don't know what's true and what's not and what to believe." Instead of uniting people, technology like social media is "splintering" them.

"If you watch Fox News, you live in a different reality than if you read the New York Times," he said. "We're siloing ourselves off from each other in a way that's dangerous."

This could have big implications for the younger generations, Obama said. He's worried about three things: climate change, the lack of a common culture and conversation, and "the rise of extreme inequality that is being turbocharged by globalisation and technology."

"It amplifies inequalities," he told Benioff. "So much of the political turmoil has to do with people feeling insecure."

Shara Tibken contributed to this report.

This article was written as part of the Goethe-Institut's Close-Up journalists' exchange programme and Wunderbar Together- The Year of German-American Friendship. More information can be found at www.goethe.de/nahaufnahme and at #GoetheCloseUp and #WunderbarTogether.