Charter's Spectrum sued for slow internet speeds

Enlarge Image Al Seib, LA Times via Getty Images

New York's attorney general is suing the second-largest cable operator in the US, claiming the company lied about internet speeds.

Eric Schneiderman filed the lawsuit in Manhattan's State Supreme Court on Wednesday. The attorney general argued that Charter and its subsidiary, Spectrum, has provided sub-par services with internet speeds slower than the company advertised.

Spectrum was previously known as Time Warner Cable before Charter purchased the company for about $60 billion. Schneiderman wants Charter to pay back its customers over broken internet speed promises. Charter Communications did not respond to requests for comment.

The attorney general is revealing more details on the lawsuit at a press conference in New York at 7:30 a.m. PT/10:30 a.m. ET. Schneiderman's office started looking into slow internet speeds in October 2015, with a survey asking New Yorkers what their actual speeds were compared to what their companies advertised.

"New Yorkers should get the internet speeds they pay for. Too many of us may be paying for one thing, and getting another," Schneiderman said in December 2015, when he launched the probe.

The attorney general has blasted Time Warner Cable in the past, telling Charter Communications in his letter than the company "earned the miserable reputation it enjoys among consumers."

When Charter first acquired Time Warner, Schneiderman warned the company to deal with Time Warner Cable's service issues, including slow speeds.