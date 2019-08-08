NXT TakeOver Toronto: Start time, how to watch, full match card and WWE Network

WWE

There's arguably no show in today's wrestling scene with the pedigree of NXT TakeOver. Held once every few months, the TakeOver shows are reliably excellent, and have been for years. On Saturday NXT goes to Toronto, Canada, as a warmup of sorts for WWE's SummerSlam in the city on Sunday.

The NXT show is headlined by Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship. It's the third TakeOver the two have main-evented in a row, with Gargano winning their first match and Cole winning the second. Saturday's bout will be a best out of three falls, and will likely be the two's final clash (in NXT, at least).

There's plenty else to get excited over. The Undisputed Era always have terrific matches at TakeOver shows, and on Saturday challenge the Street Profits for the NXT Tag Team Championships. Velveteen Dream will put his North American Championship on the line in a sure-to-be-great Triple Threat match against Pete Dunn and Roderick Strong.

Even if you're not a regular NXT viewer, TakeOver is worth checking out. They're always fantastic.

Start times

NXT TakeOver: Toronto takes place in, you guessed it, Toronto! It's part of a weekend of WWE action, going live on the WWE Network the night before Sunday's SummerSlam, the second biggest wrestling show of the year.

The show starts at 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. ET. Unlike WWE pay-per-views, this one can't be ordered through your local cable provider. If you're not in Toronto, your only bet is the WWE Network. If you're a subscriber then you already know the deal. If not, it's $9.99 per month -- but you get your first month free.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late, as the show starts there at midnight Saturday. For Australians, NXT TakeOver starts at 9 a.m. AEDT.

Match card

Two out of Three Falls match for the NXT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream vs. Pete Dunn vs. Roderick Strong



Tag Team Championship match: Street Profits (c) vs. The Undisputed Era

NXT Women's Championship match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Mia Yim

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Now playing: Watch this: The world of pro wrestling: explained