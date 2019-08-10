WWE

On Sunday WWE puts on SummerSlam, the second biggest wrestling event of the year. Saturday, though, is all about NXT, WWE's "developmental" brand. I put developmental in quotes, because NXT's pay-per-view style TakeOver shows are not only always more fun than WWE's pay-per-views, they're arguably the most consistently excellent wrestling shows out there.

NXT TakeOver, like all other TakeOvers, has just five matches. Headlining the show is Adam Cole defending his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano in a Two out the Three Falls match; Gargano one their first bout, back in April, and Cole won the return match in July, so this one, as they say, is for all the marbles.

Another standout match is the triple threat match that pits NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream against Roderick Strong and Pete Dunn. Meanwhile, Women's Champion Shayna Baszler looks to continue her impressive 286-day reign as champ by defeating Mia Yim.

NXT TakeOver Toronto airs exclusively on the WWE Network and starts at 4 p.m. PT, 7 p.m. ET. Check back to this page then, as we'll be updating with results and match ratings as the show progresses.