NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 2: Results, live updates and match ratings

Will Finn Balor's reign as NXT Champion continue? Can Kyle O'Reilly get revenge on Adam Cole? These are the questions that'll be answered, probably in brutal fashion, on NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver Night 2. The show is airing on NBC's Peacock streaming service right now.

It's the first time NXT TakeOver has been spread over two nights, following on in WrestleMania's footsteps, and Night 2 has a high benchmark to hit after Night 1. That show saw a new NXT Women's Champion crowned and a stellar bout between Walter and Tommaso Ciampa.

Check back to this page from 5 p.m PT/8 p.m. ET for ongoing results and analysis. Check out a recap of Night 1 here.

NXT Women's Tag Team Championships

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart versus The Way is up next.

Santos Escobar wins Unified Cruiserweight Championship

In the opening match of Night 2, Santos Escobar defeated Jordan Devlin in a ladder match to unify the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. It took interference by Legado Del Fantasma to get there, as well as a gnarly spot that left Devlin strewn across a broken ladder.

The match wasn't bad but, as far as ladder matches go, it wasn't anything special. There was nothing you'd never seen before, and nor was it particularly heavy on psychology. There were some daring high spots though, like Devlin doing a reverse moonsault from the top of a very high ladder, a wicked suicide dive into a ladder and, at the end of the match, Escobar headbutting Devlin so that the latter crashed through a ladder and snapped it in half.

Rating: 3.25 stars.