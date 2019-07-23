Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

The US National Security Agency (NSA) has unveiled a cybersecurity directorate, the NSA has confirmed. The cyber-defense arm will launch on Oct. 1, 2019, and will be announced Tuesday by NSA director General Paul M. Nakasone during a speech at the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University, New York City.

Anne Neuberger -- current NSA assistant deputy director of the Operations Directorate -- will lead the Cybersecurity Directorate, the NSA told CNET. Neuberger previously served as NSA chief risk officer, deputy director of operations and head of the NSA's Russia Small Group, which worked against foreign involvement during the 2018 US midterm elections, CNET sister site ZDNet reported.

"This new approach to cybersecurity will better position NSA to collaborate with key partners across the US government like US Cyber Command, Department of Homeland Security, and Federal Bureau of Investigation," the NSA said Tuesday, according to ZDNet.

"It will also enable us to better share information with our customers so they are equipped to defend against malicious cyber activity."

First published at 11:46 a.m. PT on July 23.

Updated at 11:56 a.m. PT: adds confirmation from NSA