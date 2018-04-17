Now you can buy a PornHub subscription with cryptocurrency

Get ready for the anonymous money shot.

PornHub, the largest porn site on the internet, will now take payments in Verge cryptocurrency. The move is designed to make payments to the site, including subscriptions to its premium on-demand HD service, more private than a typical credit card.

Verge touts itself as an improvement on the original bitcoin blockchain, focused on privacy and ease of use. One catch with Verge, however, is that you'll first need to buy one of the better-known cryptocurrencies, namely bitcoin or Ethereum.

In a press release entitled The Future Has Come, PornHub Vice President Corey Price said "Our acceptance of Verge is an affirmation of our dedication to innovation and privacy, which recently has caused much concern and been at the forefront of all tech consumers' minds." PornHub doesn't accept any other cryptocurrencies yet.

Like bitcoin, Verge is an all-digital currency that doesn't rely on governments, banks or other financial institutions. Its owners and users can remain anonymous, because it connects buyers and sellers through encryption keys.

"History has proven that the adult entertainment industry plays a critical role in adoption for innovative technology," added Price. "We saw that with VHS, Betamax, credit card payment icons and, most recently, VR goggles. We expect to see widespread adoption of crypto and blockchain in short order."