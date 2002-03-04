Novell adds to CTO's duties

Networking software maker Novell announced Monday that Chief Technology Officer Carl Ledbetter will assume the additional duties of senior vice president for engineering and for research and development. The move comes a week after the appointment of former Novell executive Chris Stone to the post of vice chairman, office of the chief executive officer.

Ledbetter will report to Stone. Ledbetter's new responsibilities will include oversight of Novell's engineering, research and development, and product management worldwide. Ledbetter joined Novell in 1999.