NOAA discovers 'real life' SpongeBob and Patrick Star deep in the Atlantic

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants, duh, whose best pal, Patrick Star, lives under a nearby rock. But maybe the two animated BFFs of Bikini Bottom have real-life counterparts who reside deep under the waters of the Atlantic Ocean. Marine biologist Christopher Mah tweeted out an image captured by a NOAA remotely operated deep-sea vehicle on Tuesday, and the resemblance to SpongeBob and Patrick was clear.

"I normally avoid these (references)..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge Bob and Patrick!" Mah wrote.

*laugh* I normally avoid these refs..but WOW. REAL LIFE Sponge bob and Patrick! #Okeanos Retreiver seamount 1885 m pic.twitter.com/fffKNKMFjP — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 27, 2021

The two creatures were spotted palling around on the side of an underwater mountain called Retriever Seamount, 200 miles (320 km) east of New York City, Business Insider reports.

Mah, a biologist who specializes in sea stars, told Insider that the image stood out to him because "most depictions of Patrick and SpongeBob are incorrect."

Most sea sponges in the deep sea are orange or white, not yellow like this one, he said. The sponge in question belongs to the genus Hertwigia, and the bright pink sea star nearby is known as a Chondraster star.

Now the bad news: Mah said Chondraster stars like to eat sea sponges, so the tiny Patrick could be about to chomp on his SpongeBob pal.

Back in the animated world, Patrick now has his own spinoff show, The Patrick Star Show, which debuted on Nickelodeon on July 9.