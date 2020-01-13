Nintendo unveils wild look at Super Nintendo World with Charli XCX

It's totally normal for Nintendo to create a music video for its upcoming Super Nintendo World theme park (currently under construction at Universal Studios Japan). Here's what less normal: An absolutely mental collaboration with pop queen Charli XCX that shows zero footage of the theme park itself, but somehow generates more hype than any regular trailer could.

I mean just watch for yourself:

We've got a steel drum opening, a banger of a song, featuring Charli XCX herself dressed up as Princess Peach, and a hint at some sort of Mario wristband connecting to a smartphone app. "Super Nintendo World will use tech + smartphone app," @rumireports tweeted. "Wearable wrist bands called the "Power Up Band" will make you feel like you're part of the game world."

Super Nintendo World will use tech + smartphone app⚡ Wearable wrist bands called the "Power Up Band" will make you feel like you're part of the game world 🎮 You can collect digital coins and compete with others #SuperNintendoWorld #MarioKart pic.twitter.com/ltloaNqCCE — Kurumi Mori (@rumireports) January 14, 2020

Bloomberg reports that the bands and the app will allow users to collect digital coins, and contain maps that park visitors can use to find different attractions and unlock rewards: Just what you might expect from a video game-focused theme park. We heard more about how this might work back in September last year and reached out for more details, but Nintendo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Incredibly, the above video shows literally nothing of the theme park itself, but somehow gets by on sheer nostalgia and the shock and awe of having a pop star like Charli XCX take part. I left this video knowing next to nothing about Super Nintendo World and how it will work but, like a complete mark, I'm more excited than ever.