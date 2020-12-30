Nintendo Switch Online members can play Crash Team Racing for free

Activision Blizzard

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can race into 2021, as Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled goes free for a week, the company said Tuesday. You'll need to be a paid up member of the service to access the trial though.

The freebie deal runs from 11 a.m. PT on Wednesday till 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 5, and you can access the full game, including single player modes, local multiplayer and online multiplayer.

Read more: Nintendo Switch eShop sale: 6 discounted games for the holidays

Nitro-Fueled is a remaster of 1999's Crash Team Racing on PlayStation and came out in 2019. CNET sister site GameSpot gave it a solid 8/10.

"This is a remaster done right. Nitro-Fueled maintains the spirit and rock-solid foundations of a childhood favorite while building on it and modernizing it where necessary -- even if the handling might take a bit of getting used to," GameSpot wrote at the time.

If you're already paying for Nintendo Switch Online, it's hard to argue with the price, especially if you're looking for an alternative to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.