Nike will stop selling directly on Amazon, ending pilot program

Angela Lang/CNET

Nike will soon stop officially selling on Amazon, ending a pilot program that began in 2017 as the sneaker and apparel giant looked to expand its presence on the e-commerce titan.

"As part of Nike's focus on elevating consumer experiences through more direct, personal relationships, we have made the decision to complete our current pilot with Amazon Retail," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We will continue to invest in strong, distinctive partnerships for Nike with other retailers and platforms to seamlessly serve our consumers globally."

The company still plans to use Amazon for other services, including partnering with Amazon Web Services "to power a suite of services on Nike.com and within Nike's ecosystem of apps."

After years of not officially being on Amazon, Nike began offering sneakers and clothing directly on Amazon through the pilot program as it looked to take more control of its brand on the site.

Bloomberg first reported that Nike would be leaving Amazon. The outlet, however, notes that Nike will still be found on the site. The retail giant has been partnering with third parties that offer Nike products to ensure that it will still be able to offer items for customers searching for Nike gear.