NFTs explained: These pricey assets are as weird as you think they are

Getty Images

There's a new way to spend your money -- or potentially earn big bucks -- that has outstripped cryptocurrency in hype and popularity: nonfungible tokens. NFTs are a new kind of collectible. But rather than Pokemon cards, comic books or artwork, they're entirely digital assets such as a video highlight, meme or even a tweet.

If this doesn't make much sense, well you're not alone.

NFTs offer a blockchain-created certificate of authenticity for digital assets such as art, music or video. The interest has created a digital market with $250 million in sales in 2020, with NFTs peaking in hype with a piece of digital art going for $69.3 million in a Christie's auction last week. It's also driven waves of people to put up their own digital art and tweets for sale.

Still confused? Here are the answers to your big questions about NFTs.

What is an NFT?

This is the part that takes a bit of open-mindedness. An NFT is a unique digital token, with most using the Ethereum blockchain to digitally record transactions. It's not a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum because those are fungible and exchangeable for another Bitcoin or cash. NFTs are recorded in a digital ledger in the same way as cryptocurrency so there's a listing of who owns each one.

What makes an NFT unique is the digital asset tied to the token. This can be an image, video, tweet or piece of music that is uploaded to a marketplace, which creates the NFT to be sold. The technology started in 2015 when unique tokens were created for the Ethereum blockchain, but they've become a big deal in February.

So buying an NFT means I own the asset, right?

Nope.

That's the real kicker to understanding the whole concept. The person who buys the NFT doesn't own the actual asset.

"NFTs challenge the idea of ownership: digital files can be reproduced infinitely and you do not (usually) buy the copyright or a license when purchasing an NFT," said Jeffrey Thompson, associate professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The best I could do. Testing the boundaries of crypto art. What makes something valuable? The art? The artist? The process? The state of mind while created? The intention of the piece? Feeling really good about this collection. $NFT #NFT https://t.co/xeQhw0o5Vv — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) January 19, 2021

For example, the creator of the Nyan Cat meme sold an NFT of it for $590,000. The person who bought the token owns the digital asset but doesn't actually own the meme. That still belongs to the creator who held onto the intellectual and creative rights.

What the owner of the token has is a record and a hashcode showing they own the digital asset. Anyone can download Nyan Cat and use it on social media if they want, but they won't own it digitally. This also means they can't sell it digitally like the owner can if they want to.

Why are NFTs going for such high prices?

Like physical collectibles such as Beanie Babies, baseball cards and toys, there is a market for NFTs. The buyers tend to be tech-savvy individuals who understand the idea of wanting to purchase a digital good and likely made a killing this past year with cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, for example, has gone from just over $100 last March to a current price of approximately $1,800. In some cases, buyers are just flexing their digital wallets to show off how much crypto they have, but for others, there's a deeper interest.

NFTs for digital art is a big business. The artist Beeple saw his piece "Everyday: The First 5000 Days" sold at a Christie's auction for $69.3 million last week.

"Specifically for art-related NFTs, there is a huge surge in demand due to their novelty and creativity of early artists," Jason Lau, chief operating officer of crypto exchange OKCoin, said in an email. "Whether it's a physical work with an attached NFT (think of it as a digital autograph and proof of veracity), or an entirely digital work (where the NFT is the art), this new medium is opening new ways for collectors and artists to explore their relationship with the artwork itself."

It's also great for the artists themselves, says Lau. By selling digital art directly to those interested, an artist can begin monetizing their work without having to try and sell their pieces at a gallery.

What kind of NFTs are there?

NFTs can be any digital asset. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold the first-ever tweet for $2.5 million. Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski created his own limited-edition trading cards that sold for a total of $1.8 million. Kings of Leon sold NFTs of their newest album and made over $2 million.

If you don't want to jump right in bidding six figures, there are multiple NFT marketplaces out there, with Opensea being the biggest. Buyers can search for art, domain names and random collectibles to bid on without having to break the bank.

Basketball fans might want to check out NBA Top Shot, where they can buy video highlights via packs similar to how collectible trading cards are sold. A rare highlight like a two-handed reverse windmill slam by Lebron James sold for $179,000.

This @KingJames NBA Top Shot was sold today for $179k.. https://t.co/7MxD3g9n1h — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) March 16, 2021

As the hype for NFTs grows, expect more digital assets to come up for sale and bring in some big money.

What are the downsides?

A drawback are the hundreds of dollars of fees required to create an NFT. If you're making your own token on the Ethereum blockchain, you need to use some Ethereum, which as mentioned earlier, is kind of pricey. Then after you make an NFT, there's a "gas" fee that pays for the work that goes into handling the transaction and that's also based on the price of Ethereum. Marketplaces simplify the process by handling everything for a fee when an NFT is sold.

There's also an environmental cost. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum requires computers to handle the computations, known as "mining," and those computers require a lot of energy. An analysis from Cambridge University found mining for Bitcoin consumed more energy than the entire country of Argentina. Ethereum is second to Bitcoin in popularity, and its power consumption is on the rise and comparable to the amount of energy used by Libya.