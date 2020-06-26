SpaceX

A SpaceX Starlink launch set for Friday will include the first batch of the company's broadband satellites equipped with a sunshade to reduce their brightness.

Ever since Elon Musk's company began launching the small satellites over a year ago, astronomers and other observers have been surprised and even disturbed by the amount of sunlight the orbiting routers reflect, often interfering with scientific observations.

Musk and SpaceX have been working with major astronomical organizations on the problem and pledged to fix the issue as they ramp up plans to launch tens of thousands of the satellites in coming years.

Now playing: Watch this: Are SpaceX Starlink satellites ruining the night sky?

Initially SpaceX tried launching a so-called "darksat," which was essentially a Starlink satellite with a dark coating, but the results from this approach were mixed. Next the company developed and tested its deployable sunshade, which it calls "VisorSat."

One VisorSat was launched earlier this month to test out the new tech, and Friday's launch will be the first batch to be fully shaded.

Blast-off is currently set for 1:18 p.m. PT (4:18 Florida time) from Kennedy Space Center with a Falcon 9 rocket boosting a payload of 57 Starlink birds and 2 BlackSky satellites as part of the company's Starlink ride-share program. It marks the fourth launch in as many weeks as the company aims to set a new mark for its most launches in a year. Another Falcon 9 launch, this time carrying a new GPS satellite, is also scheduled for June 30.

The rocket being used Friday has previously flown four times and will land again on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean after lifting its payload.

You can watch the entire mission live via the feed below, which is set to start about 15 minutes before launch.