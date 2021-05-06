SpaceX rocket landing Stranger Things season 4 trailer House of the Dragon photos Brood X cicadas Last-minute Mother's Day gifts Stimulus check updates

Stranger Things season 4 trailer hints at Eleven's story

Is she listening?

stranger-things-1x06-eleven-to-the-rescue-1486612429

Stranger Things season 4 will apparently reveal more of Eleven's time in captivity.

 Netflix

A Stranger Things season 4 teaser trailer dropped on Thursday, giving us a look at Eleven's fellow test subjects in the next chapter of the beloved Netflix show. The scene appears to be a flashback to her time in captivity, as Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) greets a bunch of children.

They'll all be fine, right?

Previous teasers hinted that season 4 will explore locations beyond Hawkins, Indiana, and that vanished Police Chief Jim Hopper ended up in Russia. Its first episode will apparently be called "The Hellfire Club," which is also the name of a supervillain group in the X-Men comics.

The fourth season's release date hasn't been revealed yet, but its 2020 filming schedule  was delayed for six months due to the pandemic. Season 3 landed in July 2019, so fans are eager to catch up with the kids of Hawkins and their '80s adventures.

