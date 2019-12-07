New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage -- Flying Stormtroopers with jetpacks

Video screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

Even though Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuts in a couple of weeks, there's still plenty of footage for director J.J. Abrams to share with fans.

On Saturday, Abrams showed new Rise of Skywalker movie footage to fans attending Comic Con Experience Brazil. Star Wars actors Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac were also in attendance.

Though the video of the new footage hasn't been released to the public, it shows characters Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C-3PO and BB-8 on a desert planet on the run from Stormtroopers wearing jetpacks, according to Deadline.

Abrams also told the crowd that he's excited for fans to see how Emperor Palpatine will interact with characters in The Rise of Skywalker.

"It's the light and the dark side," Abrams told the audience. "On the dark side, I can't wait to see what you see between Palpatine and the characters. For the light side, it's about friendship. We get to see, for the first time, the main group of characters go on an adventure together."

Abrams also showed a new featurette video that gives an emotional look at friendship throughout all Star Wars movies, starting with A New Hope and ending with The Rise of Skywalker. The video included many behind-the-scenes moments among the actors in The Rise of Skywalker as well.

Abrams and the cast also shared their favorite stories about working with the late, great Carrie Fisher -- who'll return as General Leia in The Rise of Skywalker thanks to unused footage being added to the storyline.

"It's emotional watching it. It's an amazing tribute to Carrie -- Leia is super-important to the story," Ridley said at Brazil Comic Con.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.