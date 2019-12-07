CNET también está disponible en español.

New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip debuting inside Fortnite

Director J.J. Abrams will reveal the footage for players who land in Risky Reels.

A new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker video clip will debut in Fortnite. 

 Lucasfilm

Fortnite gamers will get an exclusive glimpse of a galaxy far, far away in December. Director J.J. Abrams will debut new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the Risky Reels section of Fortnite's map on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT. 

Risky Reels is a popular landing spot for Fortnite players located in the far northeast of Fortnite Battle Royale's map.

"Remember to drop in early at 1:30 p.m. ET when the doors open," the Epic Games blog suggested in a Saturday post. 

Tune into Fortnite on Dec. 14 for a special Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker video. 

The clip reveal is the latest collaboration between the game and Star Wars. Last month, Fortnite offered an Imperial Stormtrooper outfit for a limited time.

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.