Fortnite gamers will get an exclusive glimpse of a galaxy far, far away in December. Director J.J. Abrams will debut new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at the Risky Reels section of Fortnite's map on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT.
Risky Reels is a popular landing spot for Fortnite players located in the far northeast of Fortnite Battle Royale's map.
"Remember to drop in early at 1:30 p.m. ET when the doors open," the Epic Games blog suggested in a Saturday post.
The clip reveal is the latest collaboration between the game and Star Wars. Last month, Fortnite offered an Imperial Stormtrooper outfit for a limited time.
Fortnite is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC and Android and iOS devices.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens worldwide Dec. 20, with previews Dec. 19.
Discuss: New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip debuting inside Fortnite
