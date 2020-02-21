A new Star Wars project is in the works from Sleight director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage writer Matt Owens, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dillard's Star Wars project is supposedly unrelated to another Star Wars project previously pitched by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige or the upcoming project from Star Wars director Rian Johnson, according to Friday's report.
Plot details, characters, casting and setting are still under wraps, and there's no official comment on whether the new Star Wars project will be a feature film or a series for the Disney Plus streaming service.
Until the new Star Wars project's details are officially released, fans can get their Star Wars fix from the new season of The Clone Wars, as well as the upcoming Star Wars spinoffs featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor, and a Rogue One spinoff featuring character Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna.
Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: New Star Wars movie could be coming from Sleight director J.D. Dillard
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.