New Pixar movie Soul stars Daveed Diggs, Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx

Pixar

You know Pixar movies got Soul. The upcoming animated adventure will tackle metaphysics with Pixar's trademark wit, a jazz soundtrack and the voices of Daveed Diggs, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

The story follows a music teacher who has a brush with death and encounters the source of souls. Alongside that all-star cast there'll also be new music from musician Jon Batiste and an original score from Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Just Announced: @iamjamiefoxx and Tina Fey will lead the cast of #PixarSoul, coming to theaters June 19, 2020. Here’s a first look at their characters, Joe Gardner and 22, and a new piece of concept art. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/vhK3GbAMwY — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) August 24, 2019

At Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim this weekend, Disney continued to deliver on even more Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel news. After the unveil of three new shows for Disney Plus (She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight) on Friday, there were still surprises to come.

