New Game of Thrones teaser hints at major death and loss at Winterfell

Winter has fallen at Winterfell, and it may not be the only thing that's fallen. In a new Game of Thrones teaser released Tuesday, a quiet camera pans over a snow-covered, deserted castle and courtyard. Looks like the much-discussed Battle of Winterfell, which is expected to happen in the HBO show's upcoming final season, has come and gone. But who didn't survive?

Clues abound. Is that Jaime Lannister's golden hand, abandoned in the snow? Is that Jon Snow's sword, Longclaw? And is that Arya's Needle, Bran's wheeled cart, and Daenerys' three-headed-dragon chain? Where'd everybody go? Did the White Walkers cast their creepy eternal winter over Westeros?

We'll find out April 14 when Game of Thrones returns to HBO -- or when a star of the show drops a spoiler.