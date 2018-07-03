Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Humans use Facebook to connect with friends, family members and old flames, so why not use a special kind of Facebook that helps wildlife researchers and conservationists keep tabs on endangered animals?

Wildbook, a new website created by the nonprofit group Wild Me, aims to crowdsource photos of animals taken in the wild by researchers, students and those of us who like to document every moment of our vacations.

Using open-source software and artificial intelligence, Wildbook not only receives data from animal photos manually uploaded by people, but it also searches images on Flickr and videos on YouTube for media such as whale-watching tours and vacation safaris that might be useful for their studies.

This deep learning approach enables Wildbook to find the same exact animal in different images, which can then help researchers use even more accurate data about an animal's health, eating habits, hunting patterns, population size and possibly poacher activity.

When uploading animal photos, the user can also include additional data like the animal's sex, age approximation, location, other animals nearby and more.

Because each animal gets its own individual profile -- much like a human would on Facebook -- the researchers can decide to focus more on one specific animal within a declining species population.

In addition to Wildbook, Wild Me also has a more specific site just for reporting sightings of whales, dolphins and other marine life called Flukebook.

Previously, both Facebook and Instagram have also been doing their part to help curb the selling of endangered animals, as well as encouraging their users to notify them of any unlawful acts regarding wildlife documented via photos.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad services that will change your life.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.