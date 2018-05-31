New episodes Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt arrive

Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

One of the best things about Netflix original shows is the ability to binge watch. The company has a tendency to introduce full seasons all at once, so you can just watch a whole season over a weekend. Season four of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt does not follow the old norm, unfortunately. Will this be something Netflix does more often in the future with Disney's own streaming service looming?

Perhaps, or maybe it will keep pouring money into originals and continuations so Netflix's movies and shows stay at Netflix. The first half of the fifth season of Arrested Development is also now up at the service.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Twitch is currently streaming over 500 episodes of Doctor Who over the next seven weeks at twitch.tv/TwitchPresents. Twitch has done similar marathons for Saturday Night Live and Power Rangers.

