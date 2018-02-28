New episodes of 'Roseanne' hit Hulu starting in March 2018

Do you remember how the series finale of "Roseanne" unfolded? It basically rewrote a whole lot of things. Apparently, the show will simply ignore some of that finale so we can enjoy John Goodman (among other things) when the new season debuts in March. If you want to know what to expect, check out this "Roseanne" preview over at TVGuide.com
Hulu also has an original documentary coming up, "March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step." The film brings back Morgan Freeman as the narrator as we follow the lives of either hockey players in Pittsburgh or actual penguins.
Check out the full list below:
Available on Hulu, March 2018
March 1
- Ask This Old House, complete seasons 11-12 (PBS)
- This Old House, complete seasons 30 & 38 (PBS)
- Veni Vidi Vici, complete season 1 (Viaplay)
- 1984 (1985)
- A Feast at Midnight (1997)
- A Guy Thing (2003)
- A Mermaid's Tale (2016)
- A Stork's Journey (2017)
- A View to a Kill (1985)
- All the Wild Horses (2017)
- Antitrust (2001)
- Bad Influence (1990)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Billy the Kid (2013)
- Body of Evidence (1993)
- Boots on the Ground (2017)
- Boulevard (2014)
- Branded (2010)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Captivity (2007)
- Carriers (2009)
- Chaplin (1992)
- Chicago (2002)
- Criminal Law (1989)
- Die Another Day (2002)
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Dream House Nightmare (2017)
- Earth Girls are Easy (1988)
- F/X (1986)
- F/X 2 (1991)
- Fatal Instinct (1993)
- Finder's Fee (2003)
- Fire with Fire (2012)
- Fluke (1995)
- For Your Eyes Only (1981)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Goldeneye (1995)
- Gordy (1995)
- Hackers (1995)
- Hanoi Hilton (1987)
- Happythankyoumoreplease (2010)
- Hart's War (2002)
- Hesher (2010)
- High School (2010)
- Home of the Brave (2006)
- I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)
- I'm So Excited! (2013)
- Ill Manors (2012)
- Imagine That (2009)
- Jack Goes Boating (2010)
- Jeff Who Lives at Home (2012)
- Jennifer 8 (1992)
- Kingpin (1996)
- Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man (2005)
- License to Kill (1989)
- Love Crimes (1992)
- Moonraker (1979)
- Mr. Majesty (1974)
- National Lampoon's Dirty Movie (2011)
- National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)
- On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
- Pudsey the Dog: The Movie (2014)
- Regarding Henry (1991)
- Southie (1998)
- Sprung (1997)
- Stuart Little (1999)
- Stuart Little 2 (2002)
- Tales of the Grim Sleeper (2014)
- The Accused (1988)
- The Devil Inside (2012)
- The Doors (1991)
- The Glass Shield (1994)
- The Living Daylights (1987)
- The Million Dollar Hotel (2001)
- The Music Never Stopped (2011)
- The Secret of N.I.M.H. (1982)
- The Square (2017)
- The World is Not Enough (1999)
- Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
- Twenty Twenty Four (2017)
- We Blew It (2017)
- Where the Skin Lies (2017)
- Who Killed Nancy? (2008)
- XXX (2002)
- XXX: State of the Union (2005)
- Young Adult (2011)
March 2
- Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 premiere (FOX)
March 3
- MasterChef Junior: Season 6 premiere (FOX)
March 4
- K.C. Undercover, complete season 3 (Disney XD)
- Traitor (2008)
March 5
- Amazing World of Gumball, complete season 5 (Cartoon Network)
- The 90th Oscars: Special (ABC)
- The 90th Oscars: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC)
- The Real Housewives of New York City, complete season 9 (Bravo)
- Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)
- The New Radical (2017)
March 6
- Crash (2005)
- Fantasia 2000 (2000)
March 7
- Hard Sun, complete season 1 premiere (Hulu original)
- Living Soul (2016)
March 8
- Aftermath (2017)
- Knock Knock (2015)
March 9
- Champions, series premiere (NBC)
- Power Rangers (2017)
March 10
- Angie Tribeca, complete season 3 (TBS)
March 12
- American Idol, series premiere (ABC)
- American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 premiere (NBC)
- Deception, series premiere (ABC)
- Timeless: Season 2 premiere (NBC)
- Force Majeure (2014)
- Wolf Warrior 2 (2017)
March 13
- Food Wars!, complete season 2 Dubs (Sentai Filmworks)
- Bitter Harvest (2017)
March 14
- For the People, series premiere (ABC)
- Rise, series premiere (NBC)
- Tommy's Honour (2017)
March 15
- The Bridge, complete season 4 (ZDF Enterprises)
- The Son, complete season 1 (AMC)
- 4 Lovers (2012)
- Blade of the Immortal (2017)
- Four Rooms (1995)
- Hello I Must Be Going (2012)
- LOL (2012)
- October Country (2009)
- River of Grass (1994)
- The Englishman Who Went Up A Hill But Came Down A Mountain (1995)
- The Fog (2005)
- The Forgotten (2004)
- The Kill Team (2013)
March 16
- John Q (2002)
March 18
- Almost Friends (2017)
March 19
- Genius Jr., series premiere (NBC)
- Little Big Shots: Season 3 premiere (NBC)
- Life Itself (2014)
- Love and Saucers (2017)
March 23
- Station 19, series premiere (ABC)
- March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017) (Hulu original Documentary)
March 24
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
March 27
- The Little Hours (2017)
March 28
- Roseanne, series premiere (ABC)
- Splitting Up Together, series premiere (ABC)
March 30
- Alex, Inc, series premiere (ABC)
- Shadowhunters: Season 3 premiere (Freeform)\
- Siren, series premiere (Freeform)
March 31
- Closing Gambit (2018)
- EuroTrump (2017)
- The Ghoul (2016)
- Habit (2017)
- Project Eden (2017)
Leaving Hulu, March 2018
March 31
- A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)
- Gang Related (1997)
- Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds (2008)
- Michael (1996)
- Nine Queens (2000)
- Swimming with Sharks (1995)
- The Conspirator (2010)
- The Hurt Locker (2008)
- The Spirit (2008)
For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.
