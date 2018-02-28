CNET también está disponible en español.

New episodes of 'Roseanne' hit Hulu starting in March 2018

Everything old is new again at Hulu. After 21 years, new episodes of "Roseanne" will stream.

That's right. Both actresses who played Becky are back for the revival.

Do you remember how the series finale of "Roseanne" unfolded? It basically rewrote a whole lot of things. Apparently, the show will simply ignore some of that finale so we can enjoy John Goodman (among other things) when the new season debuts in March. If you want to know what to expect, check out this "Roseanne" preview over at TVGuide.com

Hulu also has an original documentary coming up, "March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step." The film brings back Morgan Freeman as the narrator as we follow the lives of either hockey players in Pittsburgh or actual penguins.

Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, March 2018

March 1

March 2

March 3

March 4

  • K.C. Undercover, complete season 3 (Disney XD)
  • Traitor (2008)

March 5

March 6

March 7

  • Hard Sun, complete season 1 premiere (Hulu original)
  • Living Soul (2016)

March 8

  • Aftermath (2017)
  • Knock Knock (2015)

March 9

March 10

March 12

March 13

  • Food Wars!, complete season 2 Dubs (Sentai Filmworks)
  • Bitter Harvest (2017)

March 14

March 15

March 16

March 18

  • Almost Friends (2017)

March 19

March 23

  • Station 19, series premiere (ABC)
  • March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017) (Hulu original Documentary)

March 24

March 27

  • The Little Hours (2017)

March 28

March 30

March 31

  • Closing Gambit (2018)
  • EuroTrump (2017)
  • The Ghoul (2016)
  • Habit (2017)
  • Project Eden (2017)

Leaving Hulu, March 2018

March 31

