New episodes of 'Roseanne' hit Hulu starting in March 2018

ABC

Do you remember how the series finale of "Roseanne" unfolded? It basically rewrote a whole lot of things. Apparently, the show will simply ignore some of that finale so we can enjoy John Goodman (among other things) when the new season debuts in March. If you want to know what to expect, check out this "Roseanne" preview over at TVGuide.com

Hulu also has an original documentary coming up, "March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step." The film brings back Morgan Freeman as the narrator as we follow the lives of either hockey players in Pittsburgh or actual penguins.

Check out the full list below:

Available on Hulu, March 2018

March 1

March 2

Showtime at the Apollo: Season 1 premiere (FOX)

March 3

MasterChef Junior: Season 6 premiere (FOX)

March 4

K.C. Undercover, complete season 3 (Disney XD)

Traitor (2008)

March 5

Amazing World of Gumball, complete season 5 (Cartoon Network)

The 90th Oscars: Special (ABC)

The 90th Oscars: Live From the Red Carpet: Special (ABC)

The Real Housewives of New York City, complete season 9 (Bravo)

Everything Beautiful is Far Away (2017)

The New Radical (2017)

March 6

March 7

Hard Sun, complete season 1 premiere (Hulu original)

Living Soul (2016)

March 8

Aftermath (2017)

Knock Knock (2015)

March 9

Champions, series premiere (NBC)

Power Rangers (2017)

March 10

Angie Tribeca, complete season 3 (TBS)

March 12

American Idol, series premiere (ABC)

American Ninja Warrior: Season 9 premiere (NBC)

Deception, series premiere (ABC)

Timeless: Season 2 premiere (NBC)

Force Majeure (2014)

Wolf Warrior 2 (2017)

March 13

Food Wars!, complete season 2 Dubs (Sentai Filmworks)

Bitter Harvest (2017)

March 14

For the People, series premiere (ABC)

Rise, series premiere (NBC)

Tommy's Honour (2017)

March 15

March 16

March 18

Almost Friends (2017)

March 19

March 23

Station 19, series premiere (ABC)

March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step (2017) (Hulu original Documentary)

March 24

March 27

The Little Hours (2017)

March 28

Roseanne, series premiere (ABC)

Splitting Up Together, series premiere (ABC)

March 30

Alex, Inc, series premiere (ABC)

Shadowhunters: Season 3 premiere (Freeform)\

Siren, series premiere (Freeform)

March 31

Closing Gambit (2018)

EuroTrump (2017)

The Ghoul (2016)

Habit (2017)

Project Eden (2017)

Leaving Hulu, March 2018

March 31

