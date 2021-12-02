Jack Reacher trailer Tesla Cyberquad for kids White House outlines plan against omicron variant Home Alone house is on Airbnb PS5 restock tracker Cyber Week deals still available

New dinosaur species unearthed in Chile had knives on its tail

Seven pairs of blades, to be precise.

dino

Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species called Stegouros that had a unique slashing tail weapon.

 Illustration by Mauricio Alvarez via AP

In a southern and sparsely populated region of Chile, scientists excavated the skeletal remains of a naturally armored dinosaur that lived over 70 million years ago, during the late Cretaceous period. Much to the team's surprise, they found it possessed a rather bizarre feature -- knife-like artillery in place of a tail.

Although echoing beings straight out of fantasy novels, armored dinosaurs are a well-known crew. Ranging from the sharply adorned Kentosaurus to the curvy backed Hesperosaurus, paleontologists have already studied a long list of the naturally shielded animals. But this new member of the warrior-like troop of beings piqued researchers' interest because of its specialized armament that could've once sliced through enemies. 

The ancient herbivore "evolved a large tail weapon unlike any dinosaur," the team said about their discovery in a report published Wednesday in the journal Nature. The dinosaur's oddly shaped backside is decorated with a whopping seven pairs of bony deposits fused together, emulating actual blades. 

The team dubbed the two-meter (about six and a half foot) long species Stegouros elengassen due to the rest of its body resembling the Stegosaurus -- a.k.a. Spike from The Land Before Time. Later, extensive DNA analysis and cranial examination revealed the animal to be more closely related to a dinosaur family called Ankylosaurs, but the team decided to keep the initial name.

However, "Unlike the Ankylosaurs of the northern hemisphere, our new dinosaur possesses light armor, slender legs, and a smaller size," Sergio Soto Acuña, lead author of the study and a doctoral student at the University of Chile, told CNN, comparing the tail to that of a rattlesnake. 

Presumably, the dangerous appendage was used to defend against predators -- but either way, "it's a really unusual weapon," Alex Vargas, co-author of the study and a University of Chile paleontologist, told the Associated Press. 

"Books on prehistoric animals for kids need to update and put this weird tail in there … It just looks crazy."