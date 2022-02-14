Bridgerton Season 2 Clip Offers Peek at Lord Anthony's Quest for Love

Netflix

Attention, ladies and lords: A new teaser for season 2 of Netflix's hit period series Bridgerton has arrived. Lady Whistledown narrates the short clip, speaking over a series of scenes from the upcoming season, "As the members of our town questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing, honing my skills. No, even better, I've been sharpening my knives."

Season 2 of Bridgerton debuts March 25 and "tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest for love," according to Netflix. Set in London in the early 1800s, the series is is an adaptation of the Bridgerton romance novels by Julia Quinn. Season 2 finds Lord Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) seeking a suitable wife as Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) enter the picture. Anthony starts to pursue Edwina, and Kate attempts to stop the union after discovering his true intentions. "But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides," Netflix says.

Bridgerton's first season is the second most-watched show on Netflix, following Korean survival drama Squid Game.