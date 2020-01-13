New Boeing CEO takes over as 737 Max problems remain unresolved

Boeing

Boeing's new CEO took over Monday as the company continues to deal with the fallout from severe issues with the company's 737 Max planes, including two crashes resulting in the deaths of more than 300 passengers. The company has since stopped production of the malfunctioning aircrafts.

David L. Calhoun will fill the role of president and CEO of Boeing, according to a company press release Monday. He takes over the position from interim CEO Greg Smith, who temporarily led the company after former CEO Dennis Muilenburg left in December.

"I'm honored to lead the talented people of Boeing as we face our challenges," Calhoun said in a release Monday. "Working together, we will strengthen our safety culture, improve transparency and rebuild trust with our customers, regulators, suppliers and the flying public. With the strength of our team, I'm confident in the future of Boeing, including the 737 MAX."

The Boeing 737 Max is central to the company's turmoil. Originally debuted in 2016, the family of commercial aircraft was designed to fly further and carry more people than previous 737 airplanes. The safety of the new planes came into question following the crash of the Lion Air Flight 610 in Oct. 2018 killing 189 people. A report found the source of the crash to be a failure of the plane's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS. software. Then in March 2019, 157 passengers died in the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302, which led to all Boenig 737 Max aircraft to be grounded.