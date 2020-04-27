New Avengers: Endgame footage shows Brie Larson's first day as Captain Marvel

The Russo brothers' watch party of Avengers: Endgame is currently underway and it's producing fascinating and unique behind-the-scenes goodies. The directors tweeted footage of Brie Larson's first day as Captain Marvel, where she says hello to fellow superhero Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) -- on a space ship.
"This was @brielarson's first day ever as Captain Marvel… And here's a quick video of her greeting the cast for the first time," the Russo Brothers tweeted Monday.
Larson filmed her Endgame scenes before Captain Marvel, which provided the unique challenge of portraying a fleshed-out superhero before going through her formative origin story.
More fascinating behind-the-scenes clips
The Russo brothers have clearly been saving up their own personal collection of behind-the-scenes clips for a rainy day.
This is a particularly good one, featuring Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) critiquing his and Chris Evans' (Captain America) scene: "Naaailed it!" he says at the end of the clip, before they wrap shooting in New York.
"Here we are getting ready to shoot an Asgard scene at the stately cathedral in Durham. We had to wait for the choir rehearsal to finish…" the Russo brothers tweeted.
"Here's some BTS from Joe's iPhone, walking through and planning out some of the shots for Hawkeye's time travel journey."
Here we have an unrecognizable Downtown Atlanta posing as Tokyo for filming.
Those kids who ask for the Hulk's autograph are really family members of the Russo brothers.
Tidbits and questions
Along with behind-the-scenes clips, the Russo brothers dropped a few tidbits from shooting.
"We shot the original Winter Soldier elevator scene in 4 days. This scene took about 3 hours… talking is easier to shoot than fighting..." they tweeted.
They also tweeted this sweet cast photo...
...and answered a few burning questions.
"Does the original Hulk personality still live within Smart Hulk or is he gone now?" @joshtwitch asked.
"The personality that now exists is a new entity… it is a merger of Bruce Banner and the Hulk," the Russo brothers answered.
More updates from the watch party to come...
