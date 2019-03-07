New Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars 9 footage shown at Disney event

Marvel

Warning: Possible spoilers for Avengers: Endgame ahead.

Any hints and rumors about Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: Episode 9 are a hot commodity online. New footage? That's hotter than a pre-haircut Thor.

CNET sister site ComicBook.com is reporting that footage from the upcoming films was shown at a meeting of Disney shareholders on Thursday -- and that's not all. Scenes from the new live-action Lion King as well as the Avatar sequel and Toy Story 4 were also reportedly shared.

Let's start with Avengers: Endgame. According to ComicBook.com, the Avengers, joined now by Captain Marvel, star of her own feature film, are meeting to discuss how to thwart Thanos and possibly bring back the half of the population he destroyed in Avengers: Infinity War. Rocket Raccoon is his usual snarky self, and isn't too keen on space-travel newbies who might throw up on his ship.

Now playing: Watch this: Captain Marvel: What you need to know

As for Star Wars: Episode 9, ComicBook.com reports that behind-the-scenes footage was shown, including "glimpses of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian as well as of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) admiring Darth Vader's helmet."

ComicBook.com didn't offer details on the Avatar footage, other than to report that it was shown. But info about some of the other films did trickle out.

Self-described Disneyphile Scott Ladewig revealed some of the details of the other films on Twitter.

"Lion King looks amazing," he wrote. "We see the clip with Simba waking up his parents and wanting his dad to take him on patrol. They go up on the rock, we get the "everything the light touches talk", then down to see Zazu and we close with the pounce. It looks completely real.

Lion King looks amazin. We see the clip with Simba waking up his parents and wanting his dad to take him on patrol. They go up on the rock, we get the "everything the light touches talk", then down to see Zazu and we close with the pounce. It looks completely real. https://t.co/BOUZsHXTcY — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Ladewig also shared multiple tweets about the Toy Story 4 footage, which introduces a new character called Forky, who's already been seen in a teaser. At one point, he said, "Forky escapes because he wants to be a spork not a toy. Woody and Buzz go after him."

Toy Story 4... Bonnie makes Forky at school, Woody introduces him to everyone. They go on a road trip in a RV, Forky escapes because he wants to be a spork not a toy. Woody and Buzz go after him. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Woody spots Bo in an anqoue ship, he goes in, creepy doll in baby carriage says he can't leave and sends super creepy ventriloquist dummies after Woody and Bo. No very much in Rey the scavenger mode; taking control of situation. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Woody seems to be torn between making Bonnie happy as a toy and staying with Bo at carnival (?): Woody explains to Forky in a scene walking down road that he can bring happiness to Bonnie; he's her favorite to; that's what gives him life. Buzz and others go to bring Woody back. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Also a quick scene showing Ken with a horseshoe moustache. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Avengers: Endgame comes out April 26 in the US, April 25 in the UK, and April 24 in Australia. It's a longer wait for the other films, with Toy Story 4 coming in June, Lion King in July, Star Wars: Episode IX due in December, and the Avatar sequel scheduled for 2020.