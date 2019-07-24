Neutrogena recalls its light therapy acne mask

Neutrogena

Neutrogena has voluntarily recalled its Red & Blue Light Therapy Acne Mask, over concerns of eye injury, according to a statement on the company's website. Effective now, you can no longer buy the product on their website, or at any other retailer that once stocked it -- like Target and Amazon.

The Light Therapy Acne Mask uses red and blue LEDs to kill bacteria on the skin and reduce inflammation, all to help you combat facial acne. The mask fits over your face to expose your entire face to the light all at once for a 10-minute session.

There's a cutout in the mask that lines up with most people's eye area, so that you aren't unnecessarily exposing your eyes to the light.

Despite its design, the company says that it's received reports of visual effects from customers. Most people haven't experienced any significant eye issues from those visual effects, but Neutrogena says, "For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury."

That theoretical risk was enough for Neutrogena to pull it from the shelves.

For anyone who loved what the mask did for their skin and acne, Neutrogena is still selling its Red & Blue Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment. That handheld device works just like the mask, but covers just a small area of skin at a time, which reduces the risk that the light will cause eye issues.

While I don't endorse buying recalled products, you can still buy the mask on eBay if you're desperate.