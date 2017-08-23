CNET también está disponible en español.

Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for September 2017

Netflix brings a new season of “Narcos” online, along with a new comedy special by Jerry Seinfeld.

Netflix is bringing some excellent films to its catalog in September. Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction,"Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" and Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York" all hit Netflix on the first day of September.

On the originals front, "Narcos" returns for its third season. "Fuller House" also returns thanks to the nostalgia train that will never stop. There are a number of new comedy specials, but the most intriguing might be "Jerry Before Seinfeld." It's a one-hour comedy special that has Jerry Seinfeld telling jokes spanning his entire career.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Netflix, September 2017

September 1


September 2

  • Vincent N Roxxy

September 4

  • Graduation

September 5

  • Carrie Pilby
  • Facing Darkness
  • Like Crazy
  • Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)
  • Newsies: The Broadway Musical

September 6

  • A Good American
  • Hard Tide

September 7

September 8

September 9

September 11

September 12

  • Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)  

September 13

September 14

September 15

September 18

September 19

September 20

September 21

September 22

  • Fuller House, new episodes (Netflix original)
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)
  • The Samaritan

September 23

  • Alien Arrival

September 25

September 26

September 27

  • Absolutely Anything

September 29

September 30

  • Murder Maps, season 3

Leaving Netflix, September 2017

September 1

September 3

  • Drumline: A New Beat

September 4

  • The A-List

September 5

September 9

September 10

September 11

September 15

September 16

  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
  • One Day

September 19

September 20

September 22

September 24

September 26

September 30

