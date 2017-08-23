Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for September 2017

Nicole Rivelli/NETFLIX

Netflix is bringing some excellent films to its catalog in September. Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction,"Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" and Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York" all hit Netflix on the first day of September.

On the originals front, "Narcos" returns for its third season. "Fuller House" also returns thanks to the nostalgia train that will never stop. There are a number of new comedy specials, but the most intriguing might be "Jerry Before Seinfeld." It's a one-hour comedy special that has Jerry Seinfeld telling jokes spanning his entire career.

Check out the full list below:

Arriving on Netflix, September 2017

September 1



September 2

Vincent N Roxxy



September 4

Graduation



September 5

Carrie Pilby



Facing Darkness



Like Crazy



Marc Maron: Too Real (Netflix original)



Newsies: The Broadway Musical



September 6

A Good American



Hard Tide



September 7

The Blacklist, season 4



September 8

September 9

Portlandia, season 7



September 11

September 12

Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster (Netflix original)



September 13

Ghost of the Mountains



Offspring, season 7



September 14

September 15

September 18

Call the Midwife, series 6



The Journey Is the Destination



September 19

Disney's Beauty and the Beast



Jerry Before Seinfeld (Netflix original)



Love, Sweat and Tears



September 20

September 21

Gotham, season 3



September 22

Fuller House, new episodes (Netflix original)



Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 (Netflix original)



The Samaritan



September 23

Alien Arrival



September 25

Dark Matter, season 3



September 26

September 27

Absolutely Anything



September 29

September 30

Murder Maps, season 3



Leaving Netflix, September 2017

September 1

September 3

Drumline: A New Beat



September 4

The A-List



September 5

September 9

September 10

Army Wives, seasons 1-7



September 11

Terra Nova, season 1



September 15

September 16

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie



One Day



September 19

Persons Unknown, season 1



September 20

Bombay Velvet



Finding Fanny



Raising Hope, season 1



September 22

September 24

September 26

September 30

Last Man Standing, seasons 1-5



