October for Netflix is a mixed bag. A staggering 29 Netflix originals, both films and shows, will be plugged into the service. If you have a pulse, you're excited for "Stranger Things 2." The show returns just before Halloween -- perfectly timed.
Then there's the fourth season of "Voltron: Legendary Defender," arriving on lucky Friday the 13th. If you're into '80s nostalgia, you might get a kick out of this show.
But there are also a lot of big losses for Netflix, starting on Oct. 1. Seasons 1-7 of "30 Rock" go kaput on that day. Six seasons of "The Wonder Years" disappear on the first. The brilliant "Louie" is leaving Netflix on Oct. 27. Hulu has made waves gobbling up series, so I'd bet you'll see these shows back online, just at another service.
Check out the full list below. Notable titles are in bold.
Available on Netflix, October 2017
Oct. 1
- 88 Minutes
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
- Before Midnight
- Blood Diamond
- Boogie Nights
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Cleverman, season 2
- Death Sentence
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Eagle vs. Shark
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Generation Iron 2
- Ghost Patrol
- I Love You, Man
- Ice Guardians
- Lockup: Disturbing the Peace, collection 1
- Made of Honor
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Must Love Dogs
- Never Let Me Go
- No Reservations
- Penelope
- PJ Masks, season 1
- Set Up
- The Reaping
- Tokyo Idols
- Tommy Boy
- Vanished
- Veronica
Oct. 2
Oct. 3
- 13 Demons
- Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth (Netflix original)
- Cult of Chucky
- The Survivalist
Oct. 4
Oct. 5
- Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen), season 1 (Netflix original)
- Schitt's Creek, season 3
- The Fosters, season 5
Oct. 6
- ID-0, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Skylanders Academy, season 2 (Netflix original)
- Suburra, season 1 (Netflix original)
- The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson (Netflix original)
- Word Party, season 3 (Netflix original)
Oct. 7
- Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
- Middle Man
Oct. 10
- Christina P: Mother Inferior (Netflix original)
- The Skyjacker's Tale
Oct. 11
Oct. 12
- Fe de etarras (Netflix original film)
Oct. 13
- El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial (Netflix original)
- Kingdom of Us (Netflix original)
- Mindhunter, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Super Monsters, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- The Babysitter (Netflix original film)
- The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) (Netflix original film)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender, season 4 (Netflix original)
Oct. 15
- Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses
- Lego: City, Season 1
- Money
- OtherLife
- She Makes Comics
- West Coast Customs, season 6
Oct. 17
- Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (Netflix original)
- Slasher: Guilty Party (Netflix original)
Oct. 19
- Wedding Unplanned
Oct. 20
- 1922 (Netflix original film)
- Haters Back Off, season 2 (Netflix original)
- One of Us (Netflix original)
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story (Netflix original)
- Wheelman (Netflix original film)
Oct. 23
October 24
- Wanted, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Wanted, season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Mist, season 1
Oct. 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Final Master
- La Querida del Centauro, season 2
Oct. 26
- Strange Weather
Oct. 27
- Stranger Things 2 (Netflix original)
- Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (Netflix original)
Oct. 28
- Pup Star: Better 2Gether
Oct. 30
- Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States (Netflix original)
Oct. 31
- Zumbo's Just Desserts, season 1 (Netflix original)
Leaving Netflix, October 2017
Oct. 1
- 30 Rock, seasons 1-7
- A Love in Times of Selfies
- Across the Universe
- Barton Fink
- Bella
- Big Daddy
- Carousel
- Cradle 2 the Grave
- Crafting a Nation
- Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest
- Daddy's Little Girls
- Dark Was the Night
- David Attenborough's Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates, season 1
- Day of the Kamikaze
- Death Beach
- Dowry Law
- Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
- Friday Night Lights, seasons 1-5 (clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose)
- Happy Feet
- Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison
- Hellboy
- Kagemusha
- Laura
- Love Actually
- Malcolm in the Middle, seasons 1-7
- Max Dugan Returns
- Millennium
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mortal Kombat
- Mr. 3000
- Mulholland Dr.
- My Father the Hero
- My Name Is Earl, seasons 1-4
- One Tree Hill, seasons 1-9
- Patton
- Picture This
- Prison Break, seasons 1-4
- The Bernie Mac Show, seasons 1-5
- The Shining
- The Wonder Years, seasons 1-6
- Titanic
Oct. 19
- The Cleveland Show, seasons 1-4
Oct. 21
- Bones, seasons 5-11
Oct. 27
Oct. 29
- Family Guy, seasons 9-14
