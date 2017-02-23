Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for March 2017

The newest Marvel television show, "Iron Fist," arrives on Netflix on March 17. Now you may be wondering, what makes "Iron Fist" better than "Iron Man"? Clearly, "Iron Man" is an entire man made of iron. But "Iron Fist" is merely a man whose fist is iron-like. Feel free to argue this with your friends.
Anyway, the the second season of "Love" is coming to Netflix on March 10. The show stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust in a pretty unhealthy relationship full of mistakes that could make you cringe and maybe laugh.
For movies, gear up for the first three "Jurassic Park" movies and the excellent "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," which all arrive on Netflix in March. Take a look at the full list below. Titles with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline viewing.
Arriving on Netflix, March 2017
March 1
- Angry Birds, season 2 (2013)
- Blazing Saddles (1974)*
- Chicago (2002)
- The Craft (1996)
- Deep Run (2015)
- Dirt Every Day, season 1 (2013)
- Epic Drives, season 2 (2015)
- Friday After Next (2002)*
- Head 2 Head, season 2 (2013)
- Hot Rod Unlimited, season 1 (2013)
- Ignition, season 1 (2013)
- Impossible Dreamers (2017)
- Jurassic Park (1993)
- Jurassic Park III (2001)
- Kate and Mim-Mim, season 2 (2015)
- Know Your Enemy - Japan (1945)
- Kung Fu Panda (2008)
- Let There Be Light (1946)
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
- Memento (2000)
- The Memphis Belle: A Story of a Flying Fortress (1944)
- Midnight in Paris (2011)
- Nacho Libre (2006)*
- Nazi Concentration Camps (1945)
- The Negro Soldier (1944)
- Roadkill, season 2 (2013)
- Rolling Stones: Crossfire Hurricane (2012)
- San Pietro (1945)
- Singing with Angels (2016)
- Sustainable (2016)
- Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)*
- This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)*
- Thunderbolt (1947)
- Tunisian Victory (1944)
March 3
- Greenleaf, season 1 (2016)
March 4
- Safe Haven (2013)
March 5
- Señora Acero, season 3 (2016)
March 7
- Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix original)
March 8
- Hands of Stone (2016)
- The Waterboy (1998)
March 9
- Thithi (2015)
March 10
- The Boss' Daughter (2016)*
- Buddy Thunderstruck, season 1 (Netflix original)*
- Burning Sands (Netflix original film) *
- Love, season 2 (Netflix original)*
- One More Time, season 1 (Netflix original)*
March 13
- Must Love Dogs (2005)*
- Million Dollar Baby (2004)*
March 14
- Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016)*
- Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix original)*
March 15
- Disney's The BFG (2016)*
- Lucha Underground, seasons 1-2
- Notes on Blindness (2016)
March 16
- Beau Sejour, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Coraline (2009)
March 17
- Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix original film)*
- Julie's Greenroom, season 1 (Netflix original)*
- Marvel's Iron Fist, season 1 (Netflix original)*
- Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)
- Pandora (Netflix original film)
- Samurai Gourmet, season 1 (Netflix original)*
March 18
- Come and Find Me (2016)
- The Vampire Diaries, season 8 (2016)
March 20
- El Reemplazante, seasons 1-2 (2012)*
March 21
- Ali & Nino (2016)
- Another Forever (2016)
- Evolution (2015)
- Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)*
March 23
- How to Get Away with Murder, season 3 (2016)
- Welcome to New York (2015)
March 24
- Bottersnikes & Gumbles, season 2 (Netflix original)*
- Déjà Vu (2006)*
- Felipe Neto: My Life Makes No Sense (Netflix original)*
- Grace and Frankie, season 3 (Netflix original)*
- Ingobernable, season 1 (Netflix original)*
- Spider (2007)*
- The Square (2008)*
- The Most Hated Woman in America (Netflix original film) *
- Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)*
March 25
- The Student Body (2017)
- USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)
March 26
March 27
- Better Call Saul, season 2*
March 28
- Archer, season 7 (2016)*
- Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix original)*
March 30
- Life in Pieces, season 1 (2015)*
March 31
- 13 Reasons Why, season 1 (Netflix original)*
- Bordertown, season 1 (Netflix original)*
- The Carmichael Show, season 1-2*
- Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life, season 1 (2016)*
- Dinotrux, season 4 (Netflix original)*
- The Discovery (Netflix original film)*
- FirstBorn (2016)
- Five Came Back (Netflix original)*
- GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (2012)
- Rosewood, season 1*
- Trailer Park Boys, season 11 (Netflix original)*
Leaving Netflix, March 2017
March 1
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
- Justice League: War
- Keeping Up Appearances
- Monarch of the Glen, seasons 1 - 7
- National Lampoon's Animal House
- Robin Hood, seasons 1 - 3
- Survivors, series 1 - 2
March 2
March 3
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
- Misfire
- Web Junkie
March 4
- The Discoverers
- Entertainment
- I Dream of Wires
- The Nanny Diaries
- Otto the Rhino
- Seashore
March 5
- The Days to Come
- Food Chains
- Jail Caesar
- Two Hundred Thousand Dirty
March 6
- Pit Stop
- Rigor Mortis
March 7
- Hansel vs. Gretel
March 8
- Love at First Fight
- The Starving Games
March 15
- Boy
- B for Boy
- My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
- Sushi: The Global Catch
March 16
March 23
- The Invincible Iron Man
- Love Me
March 25
- All Stars
- The Perfect Wedding
- Pup
March 27
- Dragonwolf
March 28
- Erasing Hate
- The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness
March 29
- 6 Guns
- Detropia
- The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne
- I Melt With You
- Mega Shark vs. Mecha Shark
