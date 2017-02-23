Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for March 2017

David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The newest Marvel television show, "Iron Fist," arrives on Netflix on March 17. Now you may be wondering, what makes "Iron Fist" better than "Iron Man"? Clearly, "Iron Man" is an entire man made of iron. But "Iron Fist" is merely a man whose fist is iron-like. Feel free to argue this with your friends.

Anyway, the the second season of "Love" is coming to Netflix on March 10. The show stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust in a pretty unhealthy relationship full of mistakes that could make you cringe and maybe laugh.

For movies, gear up for the first three "Jurassic Park" movies and the excellent "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," which all arrive on Netflix in March. Take a look at the full list below. Titles with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline viewing.

Arriving on Netflix, March 2017

March 1

March 3

Greenleaf, season 1 (2016)

March 4

March 5

Señora Acero, season 3 (2016)

March 7

Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix original)

March 8

Hands of Stone (2016)

The Waterboy (1998)

March 9

Thithi (2015)

March 10

The Boss' Daughter (2016)*

Buddy Thunderstruck, season 1 (Netflix original)*

Burning Sands (Netflix original film) *

Love, season 2 (Netflix original)*

One More Time, season 1 (Netflix original)*

March 13

March 14

Disney's Pete's Dragon (2016)*

Jim Norton: Mouthful of Shame (Netflix original)*

March 15

Disney's The BFG (2016)*

Lucha Underground, seasons 1-2

Notes on Blindness (2016)

March 16

Beau Sejour, season 1 (Netflix original)

Coraline (2009)

March 17

Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix original film)*

Julie's Greenroom, season 1 (Netflix original)*

Marvel's Iron Fist, season 1 (Netflix original)*

Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)

Pandora (Netflix original film)

Samurai Gourmet, season 1 (Netflix original)*

March 18

Come and Find Me (2016)

The Vampire Diaries, season 8 (2016)

March 20

El Reemplazante, seasons 1-2 (2012)*

March 21

Ali & Nino (2016)

Another Forever (2016)

Evolution (2015)

Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)*

March 23

How to Get Away with Murder, season 3 (2016)

Welcome to New York (2015)

March 24

March 25

The Student Body (2017)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26

March 27

Better Call Saul, season 2*

March 28

Archer, season 7 (2016)*

Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix original)*

March 30

Life in Pieces, season 1 (2015)*

March 31

Leaving Netflix, March 2017

March 1

March 2

March 3

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

March 4

The Discoverers

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

The Nanny Diaries

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

March 5

The Days to Come

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8

Love at First Fight

The Starving Games

March 15

Boy

B for Boy

My Girlfriend's Boyfriend

Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16

March 23

The Invincible Iron Man

Love Me

March 25

All Stars

The Perfect Wedding

Pup

March 27

Dragonwolf

March 28

Erasing Hate

The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD) | YouTube