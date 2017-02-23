Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for March 2017

Marvel's "Iron Fist" headlines a really packed March for Netflix.

Little known fact*: Iron Fist rejected calling himself "Iron Foot" because that would just be silly.

*not a fact at all.

 David Giesbrecht/Netflix

The newest Marvel television show, "Iron Fist," arrives on Netflix on March 17. Now you may be wondering, what makes "Iron Fist" better than "Iron Man"? Clearly, "Iron Man" is an entire man made of iron. But "Iron Fist" is merely a man whose fist is iron-like. Feel free to argue this with your friends.

Anyway, the the second season of "Love" is coming to Netflix on March 10. The show stars Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust in a pretty unhealthy relationship full of mistakes that could make you cringe and maybe laugh.

For movies, gear up for the first three "Jurassic Park" movies and the excellent "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," which all arrive on Netflix in March. Take a look at the full list below. Titles with an asterisk are not downloadable for offline viewing.

Arriving on Netflix, March 2017

March 1

March 3

March 4

March 5

  • Señora Acero, season 3 (2016)

March 7

  • Amy Schumer: The Leather Special (Netflix original)

March 8

March 9

  • Thithi (2015)

March 10

  • The Boss' Daughter (2016)*
  • Buddy Thunderstruck, season 1 (Netflix original)*
  • Burning Sands (Netflix original film) *
  • Love, season 2 (Netflix original)*
  • One More Time, season 1 (Netflix original)*

March 13

March 14

March 15

March 16

  • Beau Sejour, season 1 (Netflix original)
  • Coraline (2009)

March 17

  • Deidra & Laney Rob a Train (Netflix original film)*
  • Julie's Greenroom, season 1 (Netflix original)*
  • Marvel's Iron Fist, season 1 (Netflix original)*
  • Naledi: A Baby Elephant's Tale (2016)
  • Pandora (Netflix original film)
  • Samurai Gourmet, season 1 (Netflix original)*

March 18

March 20

  • El Reemplazante, seasons 1-2 (2012)*

March 21

  • Ali & Nino (2016)
  • Another Forever (2016)
  • Evolution (2015)
  • Fire at the Sea (Fuocoammare) (2016)*

March 23

March 24

March 25

  • The Student Body (2017)
  • USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

March 26

March 27

March 28

  • Archer, season 7 (2016)*
  • Jo Koy: Live from Seattle (Netflix original)*

March 30

March 31

Leaving Netflix, March 2017

March 1

March 2

March 3

March 4

March 5

  • The Days to Come
  • Food Chains
  • Jail Caesar
  • Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6

March 7

  • Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8

  • Love at First Fight
  • The Starving Games

March 15

  • Boy
  • B for Boy
  • My Girlfriend's Boyfriend
  • Sushi: The Global Catch

March 16

March 23

  • The Invincible Iron Man
  • Love Me

March 25

  • All Stars
  • The Perfect Wedding
  • Pup

March 27

  • Dragonwolf

March 28

  • Erasing Hate
  • The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness

March 29

