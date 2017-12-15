Netpicks: Everything coming and going on Netflix for January 2018

It's going to be a fun new year if you want to stay in and just watch Netflix. On Jan. 1, you can catch five Batman movies. There's the 1989 "Batman" starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson. Its three sequels also arrive on Netflix. If you need to wash the bad taste of "Batman & Robin" out of your eyes, you can check out "Batman Begins." In all of these movies, none of the Batman costumes allowed the actors to turn their heads without damaging the costume. That's partially why they changed things in "The Dark Knight."
You can also go on a Godfather marathon starting on Jan. 1. All three are joining Netflix on that day. In all of these movies, none of the costumes allowed the actors to turn their heads. No. Wait, that is not true at all.
Check out the full list below:
New on Netflix, January 2017
Jan. 1
- 10,000 B.C.
- 30 Days of Night
- Age Of Shadows
- AlphaGo
- America's Sweethearts
- Apollo 13
- Batman
- Batman & Robin
- Batman Begins
- Batman Forever
- Batman Returns
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
- Bring It On: In It to Win It
- Caddyshack
- Chef & My Fridge: 2017
- Defiance
- Definitely, Maybe
- Eastsiders, season 3
- Furry Vengeance
- Glacé, season 1 (Netflix original)
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- King Kong
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- License to Wed
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Love Actually
- Lovesick, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Marie Antoinette
- Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World
- Midnight in Paris
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- National Treasure
- Sharknado 5: Global Swarming
- Stardust
- Strictly Ballroom
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- The Exorcism of Emily Rose
- The First Time
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
- The Italian Job
- The Lovely Bones
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Truman Show
- The Vault
- Training Day
- Treasures From The Wreck Of The Unbelievable
- Troy
- Wedding Crashers
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Jan. 2
Jan. 5
- Before I Wake (Netflix original)
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (Netflix original)
- DEVILMAN crybaby, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Rotten (Netflix original)
Jan. 6
- Episodes, seasons 1-5
Jan. 8
Jan. 10
- 47 Meters Down
- Alejandro Riaño Especial de stand up (Netflix original)
- Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
In The Deep
Jan. 12
- Colony, season 2
- Disjointed: Part 2 (Netflix original)
- Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix original)
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King (Netflix original)
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful (Netflix original)
Jan. 14
Jan. 15
- 2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold
- Rehenes
- Unrest
Jan. 16
- Dallas Buyers Club
- Katt Williams: Great America (Netflix original)
- Rita, season 4
Jan. 17
- Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show (Netflix original)
- Friday Night Tykes, season 4
Jan. 18
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Tiempos de guerra, season 1 (Netflix original)
Jan. 19
- Drug Lords, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Grace and Frankie, season 4 (Netflix original)
- The Open House (Netflix original)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, season 1 (Netflix original)
Jan. 23
- Todd Glass: Act Happy (Netflix original)
Jan. 24
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así (Netflix original)
Jan. 25
- Acts of Vengeance
Jan. 26
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture (Netflix original)
- Dirty Money (Netflix original)
- Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (Netflix original)
- Llama Llama, season 1 (Netflix original)
- One Day at a Time, season 2 (Netflix original)
- Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich (Netflix original)
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 6 (Netflix original)
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar (Netflix original)
Jan. 28
- El Ministerio del Tiempo, seasons 1-2
- El Ministerio del Tiempo, season 3 (Netflix original)
Jan. 29
- The Force
Jan. 30
- Babylon Berlin, seasons 1-2 (Netflix original)
- Death Race: Beyond Anarchy
- Retribution, season 1 (Netflix original)
Jan. 31
Leaving Netflix, January 2017
Jan. 1
- Chicago
- Daddy Day Care
- Don't Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Dressed to Kill
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Forrest Gump
- Four Brothers
- Free Willy
- Grease
- Gremlins
- I Am Sam
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
- License to Drive
- Made of Honor
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Mona Lisa Smile
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon: Indigo League, season 1
- Pokémon: XY, seasons 1-2
- Police Academy
- Pulp Fiction
- Requiem for a Dream
- Saw
- Saw II
- Saw III
- Saw IV
- Saw V
- Saw VI
- Saw: The Final Chapter
- Someone Like You
- The Addams Family
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
- The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
- The Man with One Red Shoe
- The Manhattan Project
- The Mighty Ducks
- The Parent Trap
- The Secret Garden
- The Switch
- Three Coins in the Fountain
- White Chicks
- Young Mr. Lincoln
Jan. 3
- VHS
Jan. 4
- Lost, seasons 1-6
Jan. 5
- Fantasia
- Fantasia 2000
- The Host
Jan. 15
- Sirens, seasons 1-2
Jan. 30
- Futurama, seasons 7-10
